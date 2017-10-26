Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots

Alwaght- Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran advised the neighboring Iraqi nation to never trust Americans and remain vigilant in the face of their plots.

In a meeting with the visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in Tehran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on Iraqis to remain “cautious about the Americans’ deceptions, and never put trust in them.”

“The Americans created ISIS themselves, but now that the terrorists have been defeated by the Iraqi government and people, they pretend to be supportive of this important development” the Leader said on Thursday, adding “However, they will undoubtedly not hesitate to harm Iraq again if they find the opportunity”.

Ayatollah Khamenei underlined the importance of unity among different Iraqi ethnic groups as well as Baghdad’s support for the country’s people including their devout, brave Iraqi youth, as the key reasons behind the recent victories against terrorist groups and their sponsors.

Supporting the comprehensive expansion of the relations between Tehran and Baghdad in various fields, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution addressed Mr. Heidar al-Abadi, saying: "The region’s nations look forward to the success of Iraq: the result of the efforts and braveries of the Iraqi people, you and other Iraqi officials."

Abadi, for his part, stressed Baghdad’s determination to safeguard Iraq’s unity and territorial integrity, noting that the government will never allow the country to be threatened with disintegration.