Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists

Alwaght-The Iraqi army has launched a three-pronged offensive aimed at liberating the final ISIS-occupied areas in the country’s western Anbar province.

The army announced early on Thursday morning that the offensive to liberate the towns of Rawa and Qa'im, located close to the Syrian border, will be the final operation in the country against the Takfiri terrorist group.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi air force dropped leaflets on the two towns warning civilians about the upcoming operation.

“Your security forces are now coming to liberate you…Your security forces are now coming to liberate you,” read the leaflets.

Earlier this month, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Daesh will be totally defeated in the country by the end of the year.

Iraqi tanks have been seen making their way towards the two last bastions of ISIS as the territory of Takfiri group is reduced to nothing.

With the help of volunteer fighters, Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraqi government troops have been engaged in a fierce offensive against the terrorists. The joint forces first retook Ramadi, the capital of Anbar province, in December 2015on year after the terrorists occupied swathes of Iraqi territory in 2014.

ISIS has, ever since, been losing district after district in the face of advances by the Iraqi army and allied forces.

Most notably, the terror group lost the northern city of Mosul, its last urban Iraqi stronghold, in July.

ISIS also recently lost control of Raqqa in Syria, which the terror tyrants had branded the capital of their so-called caliphate.