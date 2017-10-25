Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 26 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

News

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis

Russia and Qatar have signed a bilateral agreement on military and technical cooperation in Doha on Wednesday.

Chinese Yuan to Replace US Dollar in Global Oil Trade: Report China is set to make a major move against the US dollar’s global dominance, and it may come as early as this year.

Iraqi President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against the presence of Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq’s Sinjar and Qandil areas Wednesday.

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts Iran has criticized Saudi Foreign Minister for backing US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran stances, advising Riyadh to review its foreign policies.

Israeli Premier Sympathizes with Secessionist Iraqi Kurds Israeli regime’s Prime Minister has once against expressed support for Iraqi Kurds secessionist desires.

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen Britain continues selling military equipment to Saudi Arabia amid regime’s aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Demands US Troops Withdrawal A senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces demands the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country after the defeat of ISIS .

Morocco’s Monarch Sacks Ministers over Slow Progress in Protest-Hit Area Morocco’s king fired several ministers and senior officials on Tuesday for reportedly failing to improve the economic conditions in a region hit by protests.

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks Cyber-attacks using malware called “BadRabbit” hit Russia and other nations on Tuesday.

Saudi-Led Regimes Conflict with Qatar Escalating, Warns Kuwaiti Emir Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah has warned that the ongoing conflict between Qatar and four Saudi-led regimes states is likely to escalate.

Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor Iran has sentenced to death a spy of Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency, Tehran’s prosecutor Abbas Ja’afari Dolatabadi has said.

Syria Urges UN to Halt US Crimes against Civilians Syria has urged the UN Security Council to immediately move to stop the brutal crimes committed by US-led forces against the Syrian people.

ISIS Spent $1.5 m to Finance Siege of Philippines’s Marawi City The ISIS terrorist group sent at least $1.5 million to fund the recently ended siege of the Philippine city of Marawi, the country’s military chief says.

Israeli Setllers Throw Stones at Palestinian Homes in West Bank sraeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in occupied West Bank on Monday afternoon and threw stone at their homes.

US-Led Coalition Jets Kill over 22 in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor At least 22 Syrian civilians were killed late on Monday when US-led coalition’s fighter jets bombarded a government-held district in the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor.

India Announces Talks Over Disputed Jammu, Kashmir Region India has announced it will start talks in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir with all parties, including separatists .

16 Killed as Terrorists Attack Restive Nigerian City of Maiduguri At least 16 persons were killed and 18 others sustained injuries in multiple terrorist attacks on Sunday in the restive norther eastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri.

Syrian Forces Advance on in War on ISIS in Deir-ez-Zor Syrian forces carried out intensive operations against ISIS fortifications in Deir-ez-Zor and its southeastern countryside on the direction of Al-Bukmal city.

Israel Selling Arms to Myanmar amid Genocide against Rohingya Muslims: Report The Israeli regime continues to sell weapons to Myanmar during the ongoing genocide against Rohingya Muslim minority in the country.

US Prepares Strategic Bombers for Potential Nuclear War: Report The US is preparing to put its strategic bombers on constant 24-hour alert to engage in potential nuclear conflict .

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor

US-Backed Kurds Take Syria’s largest Oil Field: Opportunities, Challenges

Israeli Premier Sympathizes with Secessionist Iraqi Kurds

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts

Morocco’s Monarch Sacks Ministers over Slow Progress in Protest-Hit Area

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen

Saudi-Led Regimes Conflict with Qatar Escalating, Warns Kuwaiti Emir

Chinese Yuan to Replace US Dollar in Global Oil Trade: Report

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince

Iraqi President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis

US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Demands US Troops Withdrawal

Turkish President Rebukes US as Uncivilized, Undemocratic

Iraqi PM Rejects US Sec. Comments on Volunteer Forces Fighting ISIS Terrorists

Saudi, Emirati Regimes Secretly Supported Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Breakaway Vote

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Russian President Reiterates Support for Syria in War on Terrorism

What’s Behind Riyadh’s Invitation of Iraq PM?

US Humiliated Indonesian Army Chief by Denying Him Entry

US Influence Waning as Russian Warships Dock in Philippines

Turkey Denies Banks Face US Penalties over Iran Business

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks

Opposition Party Calls on Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President to Step down

Hamas Rejects Pressure to Surrender Arms, Recognize Israeli Regime

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Police Attack Shiite Muslim Muharram Procession in Indian-Controlled Kashmir

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Praise Anti-Occupation Operation in Al-Quds

Germany Withdraws Military from Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis

Wednesday 25 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis

General Sergey Shoigu

Russia and Qatar have signed a bilateral agreement on military and technical cooperation in Doha on Wednesday.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Russia and Qatar have signed a bilateral agreement on military and technical cooperation in Doha on Wednesday.

According to Russian media outlets, the document was endorsed by Russian Defense Minister, General Sergey Shoigu and Qatari Minister of State for Defense Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah.

The representatives of Rosoboronexport and the Qatari Defense Ministry signed a memorandum and a frame contract on the military and technical cooperation in the two ministers’ presence.

Previously, the Qatari defense minister, Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, announced the country's interest in the cooperation with Russia in the defense sector, especially in modern Russian technologies. According to him, Doha wants to purchase Russian technologies for production of air defense systems.

Historically, Qatar used to buy US weaponry, with Doha ranking first in the world in terms of money spent on US-made weapons and military equipment in 2015.

The latest Qatar-Russia military agreement comes amid a worsening Persian Gulf crisis between Qatar and Saudi-led regimes.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade against it, accusing Doha of funding "terrorism". Qatar has vehemently rejected the allegations as "baseless".

On June 22, the group issued a 13-point list of demands, including the shutdown of Al Jazeera TV, limiting ties with Iran, and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the country as a prerequisite to lifting the blockade. Doha rejected all the demands, denouncing them as attempts to infringe Qatar's sovereignty

Qatar is the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, and also houses the region's biggest US military base with more than 11,000 American troops.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Russian Defense Minister General Sergey Shoigu Qatar Mohammad Al Attiyah Military

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias
Thousands of People Rally to Protest Hate, Racism in German Parliament
Fleeing Myanmar Regime`s Genocide, Rohingyas Stuck in Hell on Earth
US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee
Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias

Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias

Syrian Army Discovers More Arms in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City
Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Orthodox Jews Blocking Entrance to al-Quds in Protest against Army Draft
Fascist Anti-Islam Mob Clash with Counter-Demonstrators in Toronto, Canada
Syrian Forces Uncover ISIS` Tunnels in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City