  Wednesday 25 October 2017
Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

Iraqi President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue

Iraqi President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against the presence of Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq’s Sinjar and Qandil areas Wednesday.

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts Iran has criticized Saudi Foreign Minister for backing US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran stances, advising Riyadh to review its foreign policies.

Israeli Premier Sympathizes with Secessionist Iraqi Kurds Israeli regime’s Prime Minister has once against expressed support for Iraqi Kurds secessionist desires.

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen Britain continues selling military equipment to Saudi Arabia amid regime’s aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Demands US Troops Withdrawal A senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces demands the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country after the defeat of ISIS .

Morocco’s Monarch Sacks Ministers over Slow Progress in Protest-Hit Area Morocco’s king fired several ministers and senior officials on Tuesday for reportedly failing to improve the economic conditions in a region hit by protests.

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks Cyber-attacks using malware called “BadRabbit” hit Russia and other nations on Tuesday.

Saudi-Led Regimes Conflict with Qatar Escalating, Warns Kuwaiti Emir Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah has warned that the ongoing conflict between Qatar and four Saudi-led regimes states is likely to escalate.

Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor Iran has sentenced to death a spy of Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency, Tehran’s prosecutor Abbas Ja’afari Dolatabadi has said.

Syria Urges UN to Halt US Crimes against Civilians Syria has urged the UN Security Council to immediately move to stop the brutal crimes committed by US-led forces against the Syrian people.

ISIS Spent $1.5 m to Finance Siege of Philippines’s Marawi City The ISIS terrorist group sent at least $1.5 million to fund the recently ended siege of the Philippine city of Marawi, the country’s military chief says.

Israeli Setllers Throw Stones at Palestinian Homes in West Bank sraeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in occupied West Bank on Monday afternoon and threw stone at their homes.

US-Led Coalition Jets Kill over 22 in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor At least 22 Syrian civilians were killed late on Monday when US-led coalition’s fighter jets bombarded a government-held district in the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor.

India Announces Talks Over Disputed Jammu, Kashmir Region India has announced it will start talks in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir with all parties, including separatists .

16 Killed as Terrorists Attack Restive Nigerian City of Maiduguri At least 16 persons were killed and 18 others sustained injuries in multiple terrorist attacks on Sunday in the restive norther eastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri.

Syrian Forces Advance on in War on ISIS in Deir-ez-Zor Syrian forces carried out intensive operations against ISIS fortifications in Deir-ez-Zor and its southeastern countryside on the direction of Al-Bukmal city.

Israel Selling Arms to Myanmar amid Genocide against Rohingya Muslims: Report The Israeli regime continues to sell weapons to Myanmar during the ongoing genocide against Rohingya Muslim minority in the country.

US Prepares Strategic Bombers for Potential Nuclear War: Report The US is preparing to put its strategic bombers on constant 24-hour alert to engage in potential nuclear conflict .

Iraqi PM Rejects US Sec. Comments on Volunteer Forces Fighting ISIS Terrorists Iraqi Prime Minister has criticized meddlesome comments made by US Secretary of State regarding the country’s volunteer forces involved in anti-ISIS operations.

Iran’s FM Slams US Sec. of State Misleading Remarks over Anti-ISIS Forces Iran’s Foreign Minister says those forces who are fighting against ISIS Takfiri terrorists have never been waiting for anybody’s order to defend their homeland.

Iraqi President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue

Wednesday 25 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue
Alwaght- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against the presence of Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq’s Sinjar and Qandil areas Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in capital Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey remains in solidarity with Baghdad.

"There is PKK presence in areas like Sinjar and Qandil. In these areas we are ready to continue common efforts and be in solidarity [with Baghdad],” he said.

Erdogan said the Iraqi central government has cleared all except 15-20 percent of the country from the ISIS terror group.

"I believe the remaining ISIS will also be cleared," he said.

Erdogan said he expressed Turkey's grievances, during the meeting, over the recent illegitimate referendum in northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

"We always said that we support Iraq's territorial integrity and we will continue doing so," he said.

Despite Turkey's warnings, the referendum was held and therefore Turkey had to impose some sanctions against the Erbil-based KRG, he added.

Erdogan said meetings with Iraq and Iran had yielded positive results.

Speaking about the Kirkuk operation, al-Abadi said that Iraqi forces deployed in different regions of Iraq are defending the people.

“Our instructions for Iraqi forces were clear enough and focused on not entering any armed clash and avoiding bloodshed as much as possible.”

On Wednesday, the KRG -- fearing more military escalations by Baghdad -- offered to “freeze” the results of last month’s unconstitutional poll, halt all military activity, and enter into dialogue with the central government.

Iraq Syria Haider al-Abadi Erdogan Kurds

