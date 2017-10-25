Iraqi President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue

Alwaght- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against the presence of Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq’s Sinjar and Qandil areas Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in capital Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey remains in solidarity with Baghdad.

"There is PKK presence in areas like Sinjar and Qandil. In these areas we are ready to continue common efforts and be in solidarity [with Baghdad],” he said.

Erdogan said the Iraqi central government has cleared all except 15-20 percent of the country from the ISIS terror group.

"I believe the remaining ISIS will also be cleared," he said.

Erdogan said he expressed Turkey's grievances, during the meeting, over the recent illegitimate referendum in northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

"We always said that we support Iraq's territorial integrity and we will continue doing so," he said.

Despite Turkey's warnings, the referendum was held and therefore Turkey had to impose some sanctions against the Erbil-based KRG, he added.

Erdogan said meetings with Iraq and Iran had yielded positive results.

Speaking about the Kirkuk operation, al-Abadi said that Iraqi forces deployed in different regions of Iraq are defending the people.

“Our instructions for Iraqi forces were clear enough and focused on not entering any armed clash and avoiding bloodshed as much as possible.”

On Wednesday, the KRG -- fearing more military escalations by Baghdad -- offered to “freeze” the results of last month’s unconstitutional poll, halt all military activity, and enter into dialogue with the central government.