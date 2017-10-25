Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts

Alwaght- Iran has criticized Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir for backing US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran stances, advising Riyadh to review its foreign policies.

“Saudi officials need to revise their approaches and positions, and instead of expressing extreme fascination and getting overexcited with the US hackneyed and fruitless policies vis-à-vis Iran, they should find a face-saving way out of domestic and regional crises they are grappling with,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Wednesday.

He said that Saudi people and government as well as regional nations had fallen victim to Riyadh’s “hallucinatory, wrong and superficial” policies, and called on the kingdom to accept regional realities on the ground without any bias for the sake of its own interests.

“It is very regrettable that the Saudi foreign minister still insists on following the wrong, costly and ineffective approach pursued by the country over the past years and it is continuing to bang the drum of tension, violence and destructive behavior and policies,” Qassemi said.

Speaking at a conference in London on Tuesday, the Saudi foreign minister said his country supported Trump’s stance on Iran after he decided not to certify that Tehran was complying with the 2015 nuclear deal with the P5+1 group of countries in defiance of its allies and the international community.