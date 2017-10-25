Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Alwaght-Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities despite enemy attempts to weaken the nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks at a graduation ceremony for Iran’s Army cadets in Tehran on Wednesday.

The ceremony commenced with a speech prepared by Ayatollah Khamenei--the Leader of the Revolution: the leader opened up with a historical reminder on how Iran was once repressed by the western powers and their agendas. He specified, “Our dear Iran was once submissive to American, Zionist, and British advocates. This nation, country and its history had been drawn into repression by dependent, cruel, weak and submissive rulers.”

Iran fighting arrogant powers

Ayatollah Khamenei mentioned the enemy’s desire for dominance in the region and the importance of the Army cadets, who serve the nation, maintaining: “The Islamic Republic glorified and dignified Iran. Today our fight with the arrogant powers is over their desire to dominate our region. The most pivotal element of our national sovereignty is viewed as an intrusive element by our enemies--one that needs to be fought against.”

Furthermore, he raised the issue of Iran’s defensive development and the enemy’s disdain for it, by adding: “They oppose the development of the Islamic Republic of Iran's power in our region and beyond, because it is the country's strategic depth.”

Economic development requires security

The Leader of the Revolution, brought to light issues regarding security and its correlation with the economic situation in Iran. He said: “If we say security is important, it's because any other progress depends on it today: one of the main issues of the country is the people’s livelihood, which depends upon the economy. Economy requires security and must be built on a secure institution.”

Touching further on Iran’s economic situation Ayatollah Khamenei mentioned: “Our historical problem is the dependence of the economy on oil; this has caused a concern for economic security at all times: The price of oil declined, it rose, that oil customer did not pay... when everything revolves around oil, the economy is insecure; the economy must be secured.”

The Leader of the revolution spoke on recent controversies surrounding Iran's nuclear agreement with six world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), clearly reiterating his position on Iran’s defensive capabilities, by stating, “We have previously declared, and once again we declare that the defense capabilities of the country are non-negotiable and not to be bargained for!”

Finalizing the speech, the Leader added, “That they ask, why do we have defense facilities, why do we produce defense equipment, or why do we conduct research? --these matters are non-negotiable! We won't negotiate with the enemy on matters that provide us with our national sovereignty.”