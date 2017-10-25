Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 25 October 2017
Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

Israeli Premier Sympathizes with Secessionist Iraqi Kurds

Israeli regime’s Prime Minister has once against expressed support for Iraqi Kurds secessionist desires.

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen Britain continues selling military equipment to Saudi Arabia amid regime’s aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Demands US Troops Withdrawal A senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces demands the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country after the defeat of ISIS .

Morocco’s Monarch Sacks Ministers over Slow Progress in Protest-Hit Area Morocco’s king fired several ministers and senior officials on Tuesday for reportedly failing to improve the economic conditions in a region hit by protests.

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks Cyber-attacks using malware called “BadRabbit” hit Russia and other nations on Tuesday.

Saudi-Led Regimes Conflict with Qatar Escalating, Warns Kuwaiti Emir Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah has warned that the ongoing conflict between Qatar and four Saudi-led regimes states is likely to escalate.

Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor Iran has sentenced to death a spy of Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency, Tehran’s prosecutor Abbas Ja’afari Dolatabadi has said.

Syria Urges UN to Halt US Crimes against Civilians Syria has urged the UN Security Council to immediately move to stop the brutal crimes committed by US-led forces against the Syrian people.

ISIS Spent $1.5 m to Finance Siege of Philippines’s Marawi City The ISIS terrorist group sent at least $1.5 million to fund the recently ended siege of the Philippine city of Marawi, the country’s military chief says.

Israeli Setllers Throw Stones at Palestinian Homes in West Bank sraeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in occupied West Bank on Monday afternoon and threw stone at their homes.

US-Led Coalition Jets Kill over 22 in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor At least 22 Syrian civilians were killed late on Monday when US-led coalition’s fighter jets bombarded a government-held district in the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor.

India Announces Talks Over Disputed Jammu, Kashmir Region India has announced it will start talks in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir with all parties, including separatists .

16 Killed as Terrorists Attack Restive Nigerian City of Maiduguri At least 16 persons were killed and 18 others sustained injuries in multiple terrorist attacks on Sunday in the restive norther eastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri.

Syrian Forces Advance on in War on ISIS in Deir-ez-Zor Syrian forces carried out intensive operations against ISIS fortifications in Deir-ez-Zor and its southeastern countryside on the direction of Al-Bukmal city.

Israel Selling Arms to Myanmar amid Genocide against Rohingya Muslims: Report The Israeli regime continues to sell weapons to Myanmar during the ongoing genocide against Rohingya Muslim minority in the country.

US Prepares Strategic Bombers for Potential Nuclear War: Report The US is preparing to put its strategic bombers on constant 24-hour alert to engage in potential nuclear conflict .

Iraqi PM Rejects US Sec. Comments on Volunteer Forces Fighting ISIS Terrorists Iraqi Prime Minister has criticized meddlesome comments made by US Secretary of State regarding the country’s volunteer forces involved in anti-ISIS operations.

Iran’s FM Slams US Sec. of State Misleading Remarks over Anti-ISIS Forces Iran’s Foreign Minister says those forces who are fighting against ISIS Takfiri terrorists have never been waiting for anybody’s order to defend their homeland.

British ISIS Terrorists in Syria must be Killed Before Returning: UK Minister A British government minister says the only way of dealing with most of the British ISIS terrorist groups fighters in Syria is to kill them.

North Korea Sends Open Letter to West North Korea protested US sanctions on the west Asian nation in an open letter to the West, and urged “sharp vigilance” against the “heinous and reckless” administration of Donald Trump.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Israeli regime’s Prime Minister has once against expressed support for Iraqi Kurds secessionist desires.
Alwaght- Israeli regime's Prime Minister has once against expressed support for Iraqi Kurds secessionist desires.

Touching on Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) breakaway referendum on September 25, which was widely opposed by regional and international powers, Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday “We have very great sympathy for their desires and the world needs to concern itself with their safety and with their future".

The Israeli premier was speaking at the Israeli parliament (Knesset) in al-Quds (Jerusalem) during a memorial ceremony for far-right former tourism minister Rehavam Ze’evi, who was killed in 2001.

Ze’evi went on a secret mission to the Iraqi Kurdish Region in the 1960s and supervised the establishment of an Israeli military “field hospital” there, Netanyahu said.

During the visit, Ze’evi “came face to face with warm expressions of support for Israel which continue to this day,” Netanyahu noted.

The memorial coincided with news that Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) decided to postpone planned legislative elections for eight months amid tensions with the central government in Baghdad.

The Iraqi government responded to the referendum by taking a number of punitive measures, including a campaign to seize back positions held by Kurdish forces since 2014, when they joined the fight against ISIS terrorists.

Except for Israel, the entire international community, particularly Iraq’s neighbors, have voiced opposition to Kurdistan’s ambitions for separation from the mainland, warning that such a move could complicate counterterrorism operations in the Arab state.

Netanyahu went against the global tide back in September and publicly voiced support for what he called the “legitimate efforts of the Kurdish people to attain a state of its own.”

Earlier this month, Israeli officials told Reuters that Netanyahu had been lobbying world powers to garner support for the secession bid and prevent further setbacks to the Kurds as they lost ground to the Iraqi army.

The premier is not the only Israeli official who has been trying to add fire to the flames and escalate the tensions by making provocative remarks. Just a few days ago, Israel’s Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said, “The issue at present is ... to prevent an attack on the Kurds, extermination of the Kurds and any harm to them, their autonomy and region.”

An unnamed Israeli regime official has also stressed that it would be best if someone gave the Kurds “weaponry, and whatever else.”

 

