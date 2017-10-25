Morocco’s Monarch Sacks Ministers over Slow Progress in Protest-Hit Area

Alwaght- Morocco’s king fired several ministers and senior officials on Tuesday for reportedly failing to improve the economic conditions in a region hit by protests.

Protests erupted in the Rif region around the northern city of Al-Hoceima last October, triggered by the death of a fishmonger whose produce was confiscated by police.

The man’s crushing to death in a garbage truck during a confrontation with police became a symbol of corruption and official abuse.

Protests, also fueled by economic underdevelopment, continued there this year.

Morocco’s King Mohammed dismissed the ministers of education, planning and housing and health, as well as other officials, after an economic agency found “imbalances” in implementing a development plan, state news agency MAP reported, citing a palace statement.

Rif has long had a tense relationship with the central authorities in Rabat, and it was at the heart of the Islamic awakening-inspired protests in Morocco in February 2011.

The government has promised development projects for the region, which has a long history of rebellion against Morocco's leaders. King Hassan II, the father of monarch Mohammed VI, never visited the Al-Rif region, something his son changed.