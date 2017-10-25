Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor

Alwaght- Iran has sentenced to death a spy of Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency, Tehran’s prosecutor Abbas Ja’afari Dolatabadi has said.

Speaking on Tuesday in Tehran, Dolatabadi added that the spy passed intelligence to Mossad officers about the location and other details of 30 high-profile figures working on the country’s research, military and nuclear projects, including Iranian nuclear physicist Massoud Ali-Mohammadi and university professor Majid Shahriari, which led to their assassination.

Professor Ali-Mohammadi, a lecturer at the University of Tehran, was killed by an explosive-laden motorbike in the Iranian capital on January 12, 2010. The bombing took place near the professor's home in northern Tehran.

The late professor lost his life when the booby-trapped motorbike was blown off with a remote-controlled device.

Also on November 29, 2010, terrorists detonated bombs attached to the vehicles of university professors Majid Shahriari and Fereydoun Abbasi. Professor Shahriari was killed immediately, but Dr. Abbasi and his wife survived the attack with minor injuries.

Ja’afari Dolatabadi also said the suspect had had several meetings with more than eight Mossad officers and provided them with “sensitive information” about Iran's military sites and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran in return for money and residency in Sweden.

Upon comprehensive investigations, Iran's Intelligence Ministry said it dismantled a Mossad network comprising of Israeli-trained spies and terrorists, and arrested the main perpetrators in connection with the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist.

The notorious Israeli spy agency used bases in certain European and non-European countries as well as Iran's neighboring states to destabilize Iran.

The Israeli regime, world's foremost state sponsor of terrorism, unsuccessfully attempted to stop Iran’s peaceful nuclear program through assassination of the country’s top nuclear scientists.