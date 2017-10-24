Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 25 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Demands US Troops Withdrawal

A senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces demands the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country after the defeat of ISIS .

US-Led Forces Massacred Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa, Provided Safe Exit to ISIS: Syria FM Syria has urged the UN Security Council to immediately move to stop the brutal crimes committed by US-led forces against the Syrian people.

ISIS Spent $1.5 million to Finance Siege of Philippines’s Marawi City The ISIS terrorist group sent at least $1.5 million to fund the recently ended siege of the Philippine city of Marawi, the country’s military chief says.

Israeli Setllers Throw Stones at Palestinian Homes in West Bank sraeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in occupied West Bank on Monday afternoon and threw stone at their homes.

US-Led Coalition Jets Kill over 22 in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor At least 22 Syrian civilians were killed late on Monday when US-led coalition’s fighter jets bombarded a government-held district in the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor.

India Announces Talks Over Disputed Jammu, Kashmir Region India has announced it will start talks in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir with all parties, including separatists .

16 Killed as Terrorists Attack Restive Nigerian City of Maiduguri At least 16 persons were killed and 18 others sustained injuries in multiple terrorist attacks on Sunday in the restive norther eastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri.

Syrian Forces Advance on in War on ISIS in Deir-ez-Zor Syrian forces carried out intensive operations against ISIS fortifications in Deir-ez-Zor and its southeastern countryside on the direction of Al-Bukmal city.

Israel Selling Arms to Myanmar amid Genocide against Rohingya Muslims: Report The Israeli regime continues to sell weapons to Myanmar during the ongoing genocide against Rohingya Muslim minority in the country.

US Prepares Strategic Bombers for Potential Nuclear War: Report The US is preparing to put its strategic bombers on constant 24-hour alert to engage in potential nuclear conflict .

Iraqi PM Rejects US Sec. Comments on Volunteer Forces Fighting ISIS Terrorists Iraqi Prime Minister has criticized meddlesome comments made by US Secretary of State regarding the country’s volunteer forces involved in anti-ISIS operations.

Iran’s FM Slams US Sec. of State Misleading Remarks over Anti-ISIS Forces Iran’s Foreign Minister says those forces who are fighting against ISIS Takfiri terrorists have never been waiting for anybody’s order to defend their homeland.

British ISIS Terrorists in Syria must be Killed Before Returning: UK Minister A British government minister says the only way of dealing with most of the British ISIS terrorist groups fighters in Syria is to kill them.

North Korea Sends Open Letter to West North Korea protested US sanctions on the west Asian nation in an open letter to the West, and urged “sharp vigilance” against the “heinous and reckless” administration of Donald Trump.

’Situation Untenable’ as One Million Rohingyas Flee Myanmarese Genocide Bangladesh says situation in the country is "untenable" as number of Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmarese regimes’ genocide has reaches one million.

Retreating Kurdish Militias Destroy Infrastructure as Iraqi Forces Advance on Iraqi Kurdish militias loyal to Barzani have reportedly destroyed infrastructure of Altun Kupri while withdrawing from the northwest city.

Opposition Party Calls on Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President to Step down Iraqi Kurdistan region’s Gorran party has called on the President of the autonomous region to relinquish power and pave the way for forming a “National salvation government.”

11 Somalis Killed in Terrorist Attack Near Mogadishu At least 11 people, mostly women, have been killed in a terrorist attack near the Somali capital, a week after over 350 were killed in a deadly attack .

Bahrain Rulers Take Protesting Civilians to Military Court The ruling monarchy in Bahraini has referred a group of civilians to a military court, state media said Sunday,

Defiant Israeli Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque Dozens of extremist Zionist settlers stormed Sunday morning the plazas of al-Aqsa Mosque via al-Magharibah gate under heavy protection of Israeli regime forces.

US-Led Coalition Jets Kill over 22 in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Baltic Region in Focus as US Builds Allies Protection Belt against Russia

ISIS Spent $1.5 million to Finance Siege of Philippines’s Marawi City

US-Led Forces Massacred Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa, Provided Safe Exit to ISIS: Syria FM

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Demands US Troops Withdrawal

Israeli Setllers Throw Stones at Palestinian Homes in West Bank

Kurdish Region Defeated, Divided: Who Is Traitor?

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable

US-Backed Militias to Stay in Raqqa Seeking to Establish Kurdish Region in Syria

Syrian President Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror

Israeli Regime Raids Three Palestinian Media Outlets in West Bank

Saudi, Emirati Regimes Secretly Supported Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Breakaway Vote

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

How Op to Free Disputed Areas from Kurdish Militias Works for Iraq’s Benefits

Turkish President Rebukes US as Uncivilized, Undemocratic

What’s Behind Riyadh’s Invitation of Iraq PM?

Over 300,000 Rohingya Children Face Hell on Earth in Refugee Camps: UNICEF

Russian President Reiterates Support for Syria in War on Terrorism

North Korea Threatens US with Unimaginable Nuclear Strike

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Germany Withdraws Military from Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

US Hypocrisy Caused Death of Russian General in Syria: Moscow

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
US troops in Iraq

A senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces demands the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country after the defeat of ISIS .
Alwaght-A senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has demanded for the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country after the defeat of ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

"To the US secretary of state, your military forces must prepare now to get out of our homeland Iraq immediately and without delay once the ISIS elimination excuse is over," Qais al-Khaz’ali, the secretary general of the League of Righteous, an Iraqi armed group fighting ISIS as part of PMF, known in Arabic as Hashd al-Sha’abi, wrote on his Twitter page.

The statement came after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a Sunday joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh that Iran and all other countries currently helping Iraq in its fight against the ISIS terrorist group needed to leave the Arab country now that the battle was drawing to a close.

A day later, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's media office criticized Tillerson’s meddlesome comments, saying, “No party has the right to interfere in Iraqi matters.”

PMF is an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization composed of some 40 groups. The force reportedly numbers more than 100,000, mainly Shiite Muslim fighters. Iraqi authorities say there are between 25,000 and 30,000 Sunni tribal fighters within its ranks in addition to Kurdish Izadi and Christian units.

ISIS Iraq Popular Mobilization Units US Forces

Thousands of People Rally to Protest Hate, Racism in German Parliament
Fleeing Myanmar Regime`s Genocide, Rohingyas Stuck in Hell on Earth
US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee
Philippines Army Launches Mopping-up Op in Already ISIS-Held Marawi
Thousands of People Rally to Protest Hate, Racism in German Parliament

Thousands of People Rally to Protest Hate, Racism in German Parliament

Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Orthodox Jews Blocking Entrance to al-Quds in Protest against Army Draft
Fascist Anti-Islam Mob Clash with Counter-Demonstrators in Toronto, Canada
Syrian Forces Uncover ISIS` Tunnels in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City
Forty-Five Worshipers Massacred after Terrorists Attacked Shiites` Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan