US-Led Forces Massacred Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa, Provided Safe Exit to ISIS: Syria FM

Alwaght- Syria has urged the United Nations Security Council to immediately move to stop the brutal crimes committed by the international coalition led by the US against the Syrian people.

In letters to the UN, Syrian Foreign Ministry says that the warplanes of the international coalition targeted al-Qussour neighborhood in Deir Ez-Zor city on October 23rd, claiming the lives of 14 civilians and injuring more than 40 others, children and women among them.

The fact that the coalition targeted al-Qussour neighborhood, knowing that it is now populated by civilians after it has been recently liberated and totally cleansed of ISIS terrorists by the Syrian army and its allies, discloses further the “suspicious” and “subversive” role of this coalition, said the Foreign Ministry.

This proves the coalition’s “frantic” efforts to derail the advance of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies following their victories against ISIS terrorist organization, particularly in the province of Deir Ez-Zor, the Ministry added.

The Ministry’s letters to the top UN chiefs brought to mind what the US-led coalition is doing in Raqqa having committed massacres that left thousands of innocent civilians dead and almost “wiped the city off the face of earth”, while at the same time, securing, along with its militias, a “safe exit” for ISIS terrorists out of Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zor to attack the Syrian army in Deir Ez-Zor.

Syria has also lashed out at the coalition’s attempts to cover its “heinous” crime in Raqqa through announcing plans to reconstruct the destroyed city.

The coalition, the letters stressed, “Will not succeed in consolidating the de facto situation it seeks to achieve in cooperation with its agents, in a gross violation of the Syrian Arab Republic’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.”

The Ministry also took a swipe against the countries which issue statements hailing the US-led coalition while turning a blind eye to the deaths of thousands of civilians in Raqqa and the full destruction of the city, considering those “complicit” in the shedding of the Syrians’ blood and the destruction of their cities and infrastructure.