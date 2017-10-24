Syria Urges UN to Halt US Crimes against Civilians

Alwaght- Syria has urged the United Nations Security Council to immediately move to stop the brutal crimes committed by the US-led coalition against Syrian people.

In letters to the UN, Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the warplanes of the international coalition targeted al-Qussour neighborhood in Deir ez-Zor city on October 23rd, claiming the lives of 14 civilians and injuring more than 40 others, children and women among them.

The fact that the coalition targeted al-Qussour neighborhood, knowing that it is now populated by civilians after it has been recently liberated and totally cleansed of ISIS terrorists by the Syrian army and its allies, further discloses the “suspicious” and “subversive” role of this coalition, said the Foreign Ministry.

This proves the coalition’s “frantic” efforts to derail the advance of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies following their victories against ISIS terrorist organization, particularly in the province of Deir ez-Zor, the Ministry added.

Syria has also lashed out at the coalition’s attempts to cover its “heinous” crime in Raqqa through announcing plans to reconstruct the destroyed city.

The coalition, the letters stressed, “Will not succeed in consolidating the de facto situation it seeks to achieve in cooperation with its agents, in a gross violation of the Syrian Arab Republic’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.”

The Ministry also took a swipe against the countries which issue statements hailing the US-led coalition while turning a blind eye to the deaths of thousands of civilians in Raqqa and the full destruction of the city, considering those “complicit” in the shedding of the Syrians’ blood and the destruction of their cities and infrastructure.

The capture of Syria’s Raqqa by US-backed militias, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), from ISIS came at the high cost of the virtual annihilation of the city itself.

Raqqa, the Syrian stronghold of the terrorist group ISIS was declared last week “liberated” by both the predominantly-Kurdish SDF and their backers, the US. Last weekend several hundred ISIS fighters struck a deal with the SDF to take their family members and leave to ISIS-controlled parts of Deir ez-Zor governorate. Some foreign fighters reportedly stayed behind, refusing to surrender.

The Syrian city was taken after months of constant bombardment by coalition airstrikes and artillery shelling. The UN estimates that over 80 percent of the buildings in the city are now uninhabitable while reporters on the ground say literally not one of the houses was left unscathed in the fighting.

Pre-war, the city had some 220,000 residents. The Syrian violence caused mass migration, with tens of thousands arriving in Raqqa throughout the years, but under ISIS rule the city’s reduced to 200,000 by the beginning of the US-backed militias' siege in June.

Four months later, an overwhelming majority of the civilians had fled Raqqa, while some 1,800 to 1,900 were killed in the fighting. Coalition strikes accounted for at least 1,300 of those deaths, according to Airwars group, which records and verifies reports of deaths in Iraq and Syria. If the figure included the deaths since March, when the SDF started preparations for the siege, in would be above 2,000, higher than the estimated coalition kills during the capture of Mosul in Iraq, a city several times higher.