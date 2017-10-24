US-Baked Kurds Take Syria’s largest Oil Field: Opportunities, Challenges

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 25 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

News

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Demands US Troops Withdrawal

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Demands US Troops Withdrawal

A senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces demands the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country after the defeat of ISIS .

Morocco’s Monarch Sacks Ministers over Slow Progress in Protest-Hit Area Morocco’s king fired several ministers and senior officials on Tuesday for reportedly failing to improve the economic conditions in a region hit by protests.

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks Cyber-attacks using malware called “BadRabbit” hit Russia and other nations on Tuesday.

Saudi-Led Regimes Conflict with Qatar Escalating, Warns Kuwaiti Emir Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah has warned that the ongoing conflict between Qatar and four Saudi-led regimes states is likely to escalate.

Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor Iran has sentenced to death a spy of Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency, Tehran’s prosecutor Abbas Ja’afari Dolatabadi has said.

Syria Urges UN to Halt US Crimes against Civilians Syria has urged the UN Security Council to immediately move to stop the brutal crimes committed by US-led forces against the Syrian people.

ISIS Spent $1.5 m to Finance Siege of Philippines’s Marawi City The ISIS terrorist group sent at least $1.5 million to fund the recently ended siege of the Philippine city of Marawi, the country’s military chief says.

Israeli Setllers Throw Stones at Palestinian Homes in West Bank sraeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in occupied West Bank on Monday afternoon and threw stone at their homes.

US-Led Coalition Jets Kill over 22 in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor At least 22 Syrian civilians were killed late on Monday when US-led coalition’s fighter jets bombarded a government-held district in the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor.

India Announces Talks Over Disputed Jammu, Kashmir Region India has announced it will start talks in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir with all parties, including separatists .

16 Killed as Terrorists Attack Restive Nigerian City of Maiduguri At least 16 persons were killed and 18 others sustained injuries in multiple terrorist attacks on Sunday in the restive norther eastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri.

Syrian Forces Advance on in War on ISIS in Deir-ez-Zor Syrian forces carried out intensive operations against ISIS fortifications in Deir-ez-Zor and its southeastern countryside on the direction of Al-Bukmal city.

Israel Selling Arms to Myanmar amid Genocide against Rohingya Muslims: Report The Israeli regime continues to sell weapons to Myanmar during the ongoing genocide against Rohingya Muslim minority in the country.

US Prepares Strategic Bombers for Potential Nuclear War: Report The US is preparing to put its strategic bombers on constant 24-hour alert to engage in potential nuclear conflict .

Iraqi PM Rejects US Sec. Comments on Volunteer Forces Fighting ISIS Terrorists Iraqi Prime Minister has criticized meddlesome comments made by US Secretary of State regarding the country’s volunteer forces involved in anti-ISIS operations.

Iran’s FM Slams US Sec. of State Misleading Remarks over Anti-ISIS Forces Iran’s Foreign Minister says those forces who are fighting against ISIS Takfiri terrorists have never been waiting for anybody’s order to defend their homeland.

British ISIS Terrorists in Syria must be Killed Before Returning: UK Minister A British government minister says the only way of dealing with most of the British ISIS terrorist groups fighters in Syria is to kill them.

North Korea Sends Open Letter to West North Korea protested US sanctions on the west Asian nation in an open letter to the West, and urged “sharp vigilance” against the “heinous and reckless” administration of Donald Trump.

’Situation Untenable’ as One Million Rohingyas Flee Myanmarese Genocide Bangladesh says situation in the country is "untenable" as number of Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmarese regimes’ genocide has reaches one million.

Retreating Kurdish Militias Destroy Infrastructure as Iraqi Forces Advance on Iraqi Kurdish militias loyal to Barzani have reportedly destroyed infrastructure of Altun Kupri while withdrawing from the northwest city.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US-Led Coalition Jets Kill over 22 in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Israeli Setllers Throw Stones at Palestinian Homes in West Bank

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks

Saudi-Led Regimes Conflict with Qatar Escalating, Warns Kuwaiti Emir

US-Baked Kurds Take Syria’s largest Oil Field: Opportunities, Challenges

Morocco’s Monarch Sacks Ministers over Slow Progress in Protest-Hit Area

Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor

US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

What’s Behind Riyadh’s Invitation of Iraq PM?

US Humiliated Indonesian Army Chief by Denying Him Entry

Russia Accuses US of Covering up ’Barbaric Bombings’ that Buried 1000s in Raqqa’

Why US-Backed Kurdish Militias Raised Poster of Turkish Secessionist Leader in Syria’s Raqqa?

Defiant Israeli Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hamas Rejects Pressure to Surrender Arms, Recognize Israeli Regime

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable

India Announces Talks Over Disputed Jammu, Kashmir Region

Syrian Army Liberates Mainly-Christian Town of Qaryatayn from ISIS

Over 300,000 Rohingya Children Face Hell on Earth in Refugee Camps: UNICEF

Iraqi PM Rejects US Sec. Comments on Volunteer Forces Fighting ISIS Terrorists

North Korea Threatens US with Unimaginable Nuclear Strike

Saudi Crown Prince Visited Israel Secretly: Report

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Germany Withdraws Military from Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD

Police Attack Shiite Muslim Muharram Procession in Indian-Controlled Kashmir

Shutdown Observed in Kashmir to Protest India’s Persecution

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

US-Baked Kurds Take Syria’s largest Oil Field: Opportunities, Challenges

Wednesday 25 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US-Baked Kurds Take Syria’s largest Oil Field: Opportunities, Challenges

Related Content

Why US-Backed Kurdish Militias Raised Poster of Turkish Secessionist Leader in Syria’s Raqqa?

Outlook of Syrian Kurds’ Future

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the backbone of which are the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), last week managed to seize from ISIS terrorist group the northern city of Raqqa after three years of occupation. They also seized on Sunday the richest oilfield of Deir ez-Zor, also a Syrian city with largest oil reserves that has been under the ISIS siege for three years. Capturing the al-Omar oilfield coincided with advances towards the same oilfield of the government forces who came under an ISIS counterattack that pushed them back. Under these conditions, the US-backed SDF managed to seize the oil installations, a development triggering public opinion's speculations about possible American deal with the terrorist group to keep the government forces away.

Anyway, the Predominantly-Kurdish SDF are now in command of a large al-Omar oilfield of Deir ez-Zor that earlier served as ISIS major source of income as the terrorist group made money through smuggling oil out of the country.

According to some analysts, the move comes as a response to the Iraqi army’s retaking of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk from the Kurdistan Regional Government in north of the country on Friday following the "unconstitutional" independence referendum and can provide the Syrian Kurds with opportunities and challenges.

First opportunity is a financial one. By taking control of the oilfield, the Kurdish forces now have a significant source of income to fund their fight and separatist agendas. Potentially capable of producing 9,000 oil barrels per day, the oil reserve can provide Kurds with cash flow in the future. If they manage to regularly operate the oil facility, they can do much to help shore up their strength. Moreover, holding the oilfield along with recent territorial expansion in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor will open the Kurds' hands to connect the now autonomously-run Kurdish cantons of Afrin and Kobani that in a broader sense will pave the way for them to establish a united Kurdish region. More outcomes for the Kurds could be accessing the Mediterranean coasts and gaining enough clout to play effective role in Syria’s political developments in the future by involvement in the prospective negotiations. Moreover, oil wealth can embolden the Syrian Kurds to take a long step similar to the Iraqi Kurds towards possible final goal of founding an independent state in Syria’s north.

But their gains do not go without coming head to head with huge challenges. First challenge will certainly be at home. The central Syrian government will hardly approve to let oil as a major source of funding go under occupation of forces who have in head dreams of breakaway from Syria. Their secessionist dreams are now nearly confirmed as they support the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist group. When the SDF pushed ISIS out of Raqqa, the Kurdish fighters raised huge posters of Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK in Turkey in show of solidarity. The Syrian Kurds also backed the independence vote of Iraqi Kurdistan region held on September 25. This means that Damascus government will not sit with its arms crossed. Rather, it will act for regaining control of the energy-rich region from the SDF, though this can open a direct front this time with the Kurds.

Second challenge is regional, mainly posed by such regional countries as Iran and Turkey. Iran and Turkey frequently stress on importance of national sovereignty of Iraq and Syria. This is beside the Turkish sensitivity to establishment of a Syrian Kurdish autonomous rule that will border the Kurdish regions of Turkey in south of the country. Ankara leaders are afraid that the political convergence and links of the two Kurds on both sides of the border might pose territorial risks to Turkey.

The Turkish officials repeatedly maintained that they will not accept an independent Kurdish state or an autonomous region on their borders and will put all options, including the military action, on the table to check the Kurdish secessionism. Turkey’s military intervention in Syria, marked by last year’s Operation Euphrates Shield, came to address concerns about the Kurdish advances in the neighboring war-torn country. If the Kurdish forces' progression continues, a Turkish operation directly targeting them will not be unlikely. This Turkish antipathy comes while the Kurds need access to the Mediterranean coasts to make use of the newly-controlled oil reserves, something simply unfeasible with a consideration of the Ankara's strong opposition to the Kurdish littoral access.

Third problem the Kurds might have ahead is international, in which powers such as the US and Russia are taking center stage. For now, the Washington-sponsored Syrian coalition serves as a pressing instrument against the Iran-led Axis of Resistance in the hands of the US. The SDF access to strategic regions and oilfields can give an upper hand to the US and its local allies and impair the position of the opposite side. Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict, Russia sustained considerable costs, which means the Russians will not only sit and behold the allied country’s energy wealth being looted by the Americans and their proxies.

If Russia decides to help Syria retake its Deir ez-Zor oilfields by force, clashes might erupt between the US-backed militants and the Syrian forces who have backing of the Resistance camp. This will escalate rejuvenated tensions in the region.

Therefore, the Syrian Kurds cannot only rely on the American help for holding the recently-seized Deir ez-Zor energy sites and Raqqa, and have to face a wide range of essential internal, regional, and international challenges. Additionally, the American sponsoring of them is far from being permanent as Washington help's main driven force is a desire for presence in Syria and domination of its oil reserves. If these drives are lost, the Americans will end their aids to the Kurds. All these lead to the conclusion that the Kurdish challenges seriously outnumber their opportunities even after the latest wins. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

SDF US Deir ez-Zor Syria Conflict

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias
Thousands of People Rally to Protest Hate, Racism in German Parliament
Fleeing Myanmar Regime`s Genocide, Rohingyas Stuck in Hell on Earth
US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee
Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias

Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias

Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Orthodox Jews Blocking Entrance to al-Quds in Protest against Army Draft
Fascist Anti-Islam Mob Clash with Counter-Demonstrators in Toronto, Canada
Syrian Forces Uncover ISIS` Tunnels in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City
Forty-Five Worshipers Massacred after Terrorists Attacked Shiites` Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan