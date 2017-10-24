US-Led Coalition Jets Kill over 22 in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Alwaght- At least 22 Syrian civilians were killed late on Monday when US-led coalition's fighter jets bombarded a government-held district in the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor.

Syrian State television said 32 people were also injured in the airstrike on the al-Qusur neighborhood.

ISIS terrorist group holds part of the city, but the deaths came in a neighborhood under government control and appeared to be the possible result of a mistake, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A government source in the city, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, blamed the US-led coalition for the air strikes.

"Fourteen civilians were killed and more than 30 others injured in air strikes by coalition planes on the al-Qusur neighborhood in Deir ez-Zor city," the source said, adding that the toll could rise because a number of the injured were in serious condition.

But the US-led coalition denied it was responsible for the air strike.

"The allegation that a coalition strike may have killed 14 civilians and wounded 32 others in Deir ez-Zor is false," coalition spokesman Ryan Dillon told AFP.

"Russian-backed pro-regime forces are conducting operations in Deir Ezzor and the coalition does not support pro-regime operations," he said.

Syrian government forces have seized most of Deir ez-Zor city after breaking an ISIS' three-year siege on government-held districts in September.

The government offensive against ISIS is being waged largely on the western side of the Euphrates river that cuts diagonally across Deir Ez-Zor province.