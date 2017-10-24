Kurdish Region Defeated, Divided: Who Is Traitor?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 24 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

India Announces Talks Over Disputed Jammu, Kashmir Region

India has announced it will start talks in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir with all parties, including separatists .

16 Killed as Terrorists Attack Restive Nigerian City of Maiduguri At least 16 persons were killed and 18 others sustained injuries in multiple terrorist attacks on Sunday in the restive norther eastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri.

Syrian Forces Advance on in War on ISIS in Deir-ez-Zor Syrian forces carried out intensive operations against ISIS fortifications in Deir-ez-Zor and its southeastern countryside on the direction of Al-Bukmal city.

Israel Selling Arms to Myanmar amid Genocide against Rohingya Muslims: Report The Israeli regime continues to sell weapons to Myanmar during the ongoing genocide against Rohingya Muslim minority in the country.

US Prepares Strategic Bombers for Potential Nuclear War: Report The US is preparing to put its strategic bombers on constant 24-hour alert to engage in potential nuclear conflict .

Iraqi PM Rejects US Sec. Comments on Volunteer Forces Fighting ISIS Terrorists Iraqi Prime Minister has criticized meddlesome comments made by US Secretary of State regarding the country’s volunteer forces involved in anti-ISIS operations.

Iran’s FM Slams US Sec. of State Misleading Remarks over Anti-ISIS Forces Iran’s Foreign Minister says those forces who are fighting against ISIS Takfiri terrorists have never been waiting for anybody’s order to defend their homeland.

British ISIS Terrorists in Syria must be Killed Before Returning: UK Minister A British government minister says the only way of dealing with most of the British ISIS terrorist groups fighters in Syria is to kill them.

North Korea Sends Open Letter to West North Korea protested US sanctions on the west Asian nation in an open letter to the West, and urged “sharp vigilance” against the “heinous and reckless” administration of Donald Trump.

’Situation Untenable’ as One Million Rohingyas Flee Myanmarese Genocide Bangladesh says situation in the country is "untenable" as number of Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmarese regimes’ genocide has reaches one million.

Retreating Kurdish Militias Destroy Infrastructure as Iraqi Forces Advance on Iraqi Kurdish militias loyal to Barzani have reportedly destroyed infrastructure of Altun Kupri while withdrawing from the northwest city.

Opposition Party Calls on Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President to Step down Iraqi Kurdistan region’s Gorran party has called on the President of the autonomous region to relinquish power and pave the way for forming a “National salvation government.”

11 Somalis Killed in Terrorist Attack Near Mogadishu At least 11 people, mostly women, have been killed in a terrorist attack near the Somali capital, a week after over 350 were killed in a deadly attack .

Bahrain Rulers Take Protesting Civilians to Military Court The ruling monarchy in Bahraini has referred a group of civilians to a military court, state media said Sunday,

Defiant Israeli Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque Dozens of extremist Zionist settlers stormed Sunday morning the plazas of al-Aqsa Mosque via al-Magharibah gate under heavy protection of Israeli regime forces.

US Humiliated Indonesian Army Chief by Denying Him Entry The US has embarrassed the Indonesian army commander after denying him entry to the country despite an official invitation to visit Washington .

Egypt’s Sisi Vows Fighting Terrorism as Troops’ Death Toll Tops 54 Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday said the sacrifices of Egyptian security forces killed by terrorists "will not go in vain."

Hamas, Iran Enjoy Special Ties: Spokesman Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, says it enjoys special ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Turkey Denies Banks Face US Penalties over Iran Business Turkey has denied a recent report that said some Turkish banks face heavy penalties from US authorities for alleged violations of Iran sanctions.

Saudi, Emirati Regimes Secretly Supported Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Breakaway Vote Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates Like Israeli regime have supported the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s secession bid in an attempt to “clip the wings” of Turkey, Iran and Iraq, Middle East Eye reported..

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Kurdish Region Defeated, Divided: Who Is Traitor?

Tuesday 24 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Kurdish Region Defeated, Divided: Who Is Traitor?

Iraqi Forces Liberate Kirkuk Province, Repel Kurdish Militias from Disputed Areas

Alwaght- In past few days, the two major political factions of Iraq's Kurdistan region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (KDP), saw brewing of severe differences in their relationship as the Kurdistan Regional Government lost control of Kirkuk to the central government forces who launched their recapture campaign for the oil-rich city on Friday.

On the one hand, the KDP, led by Masoud Barzani who is also president of the autonomous Kurdish region, accused the PUK of “treason.” On the other hand, the PUK has cleared itself from the accusations. The Sulaymaniyah-centered PUK defended the decision of its leaders to order the Peshmerga fighters to withdraw from the contested city as right and appropriate move with regard to the field realities.

The fact is that the PUK decision mainly derived from a consideration of the Kurdish interests. Making a responsible and farsighted decision, the second largest Kurdistan party has steered clear of grave consequences that Barzani's destabilizing moves could bring about to the interests of the Kurdish citizens, Iraq, and even the West Asian region as a whole.

Barzani shortsightedness vs. PUK farsightedness

Before and after the controversial late September independence referendum, Masoud Barzani, who stood as the breakaway vote's main driving force, strongly stressed that he was firm in pressing ahead with the organizing the referendum and materializing its results and that there was no way he could quit this course for secession. In addition to Kirkuk, Barzani Peshmerga forces, who operate as an army to the (Kurdistan Regional Government) KRG, have lost major areas including Sinjar, Nineveh Plains, and Makhmur in past few days. But he still resists accepting the reality that his dangerous scheme for separation from Iraq is far from practical. With the Iraqi government, regional actors, and even the Kurdish citizens well aware of the destabilizing and catastrophic ramifications of the Barzani independence bid, the plan is widely regarded as a failed project.

Following the losses, Barzani and other leaders of the KDP along with their media launched a propagandistic campaign to shift the blame and evade shouldering the responsibility. Labelling the PUK order to the Peshmerga forces to retreat as a traitorous act, the Barzani orbit tried to throw the ball in the PUK leaders' court and so hold them accountable for the recent setback.

Since the beginning, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan with leadership of its late Secretary-General Jalal Talabani took a realistic and farsighted track throughout the Iraqi and Kurdish political developments. The PUK leaders question the KDP labelling of them as traitors and seek explanation for the traitorous acts. For them, the real treason is falling into the trap of the foreign advisors all guided by and linked to the Israeli and American spying agencies. They also see organizing the referendum to distract the public opinion from the Kurdistan economic and presidential crises as the genuine acts of treason to the Kurdish people. They, moreover, argue that Barzani’s rejection of all of the offers of dialogue by the Iraqi religious and political figures for peaceful solution to the problems and avoiding human and financial damages to both the Iraqi and Kurdish people are the actions that represent treason.

Endangering Kurdish citizens' political and security stability

One more reason can help substantiate the authenticity and rightness of the confrontation-avoiding decisions taken by the PUK leaders in the present conditions. They believe that economic, political, and social growth is only possible if there is political stability that is an outcome of stable security conditions. Military adventures and the resultant destabilization of the Kurdish region and Iraq will only render things worse. One of the aftermaths of Iraq split will be tumultuous security conditions, something that will leave impacts on the already-critical political and economic situation in the autonomous northern region.

Driven by righteousness for making decisions, the PUK made the right decision and ordered its fighters out of the disputed regions in order to stabilize Iraq and check expansion of conflict and ignition of a new civil war. This move is meant to open the door for negotiations to strike a constructive political deal with Baghdad within the framework of the national constitution to end the discords and save the country’s cohesion.

On the other side, the field realities indicate that calm has returned to Kirkuk after government forces retook its control after nearly three years. Even after the recapture, the Kurds are still in command of the police forces in the city. Just contrary to the claims of Barzani, the city is even more stable under the current conditions.

Need for harmony, and not dispute, in post-ISIS Iraq

Having an understanding of the difficulties and realities of the Kurdish region including the political and financial challenges, the PUK has come up with the notion that consensus and cooperation, rather than disagreement and strife, can efficiently serve the Kurds and other Iraqis' interests. The leaders of the PUK find federalism as the system of choice for the various Iraqi ethnic groups to keep contacts. They are in favor of saving the federal system and invite for removing the existing flaws in it through political ways. This comes while Barzani-led Erbil especially after ISIS terrorist group’s offensives in the country in 2014 exploited the critical conditions of Iraq to cultivate secessionist agenda. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Barzani PUK Independence Referendum Kirkuk Peshmerga Withdrawal

