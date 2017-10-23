16 Killed as Terrorists Attack Restive Nigerian City of Maiduguri

Alwaght-At least 16 persons were killed and 18 others sustained injuries in multiple terrorist attacks on Sunday in the restive norther eastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri.

The Borno state Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu, confirmed the incident in a text message sent to journalists in Maiduguri.

Chukwu said the incident occurred when a male suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in a crowded area, killing 13 people and wounding five others.

He said two other female suicide bombers also detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies and injured 13 persons.

Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria's Borno state, is sheltering hundreds of thousands displaced by eight years of attacks by Boko Haram Takfiri terrorist group which has announced allegiance to ISIS terrorist group.

Since Boko Haram started its insurgency in the Muslim northeastern region near Lake Chad in 2009, at least 20,000 have been killed.

Sustained counterinsurgency operations were begun in early 2015 by Nigeria's military, whose spokesman Brigadier General Sani Usman said last month that suggestions of a Boko Haram resurgence were "concocted."

A "victory over the Boko Haram" had been acknowledged worldwide, Usman claimed.