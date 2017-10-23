Syrian Forces Make Advances in War on ISIS in Deir-ez-Zor

Alwaght-Syrian forces, backed by the air force, carried out intensive operations against ISIS fortifications and positions in Deir-ez-Zor and its southeastern countryside on the direction of Al-Bukmal city.

According to local media reports, the army units engaged in fierce clashes with ISIS terrorist groups in Howeijet Saqer and al-Sinaa neighborhood, as the army air force and artillery directed intensive strikes on ISIS fortifications and hideouts in the neighborhoods of al-Sheikh Yassin, Souk al-Hal, Sinema Fouad Street, al-Howeiqa, al-Jbeiliyeh, al-Rashdiyeh, al-Ummal, Kanamat, Khasarat and al-Aradi.

Additionally, the Syrian army operations inflicted heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in personnel and equipment, in addition to destroying their positions and fortifications.

In the southeastern direction of Al-Bukmal city, the air force carried out intensive airstrikes on ISIS infiltration areas and fortifications in the cities of al-Ashara and al-Qureyeh, 60 km southeast of al-Mayadeen, killing a number of terrorists, among them Mohammad Jasem al-Arran.

Civil sources said that one of ISIS self-claimed leader in Deir Ez-Zor nicknamed Abo al-Tayyeb al-Idelbi along with 5 others, fled away.

Over 93 percent of Syria has been freed from ISIS terrorists who are set to be completely ousted from the country where they started wreaking havoc in 2011.