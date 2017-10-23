Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 23 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Iraqi PM Rejects Tillerson's Comments on Volunteer Forces Fighting ISIS Terrorists

Iraqi PM Rejects Tillerson’s Comments on Volunteer Forces Fighting ISIS Terrorists

Iraqi Prime Minister has criticized meddlesome comments made by US Secretary of State regarding the country’s volunteer forces involved in anti-ISIS operations.

Iran’s FM Slams US Sec. of State Misleading Remarks over Anti-ISIS Fighters Iran’s Foreign Minister says those forces who are fighting against ISIS Takfiri terrorists have never been waiting for anybody’s order to defend their homeland.

British ISIS Terrorists in Syria must be Killed Before Returning: UK Minister A British government minister says the only way of dealing with most of the British ISIS terrorist groups fighters in Syria is to kill them.

North Korea Sends Open Letter to West North Korea protested US sanctions on the west Asian nation in an open letter to the West, and urged “sharp vigilance” against the “heinous and reckless” administration of Donald Trump.

’Situation Untenable’ as One Million Rohingyas Flee Myanmarese Genocide Bangladesh says situation in the country is "untenable" as number of Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmarese regimes’ genocide has reaches one million.

Retreating Kurdish Militias Destroy Infrastructure as Iraqi Forces Advance on Iraqi Kurdish militias loyal to Barzani have reportedly destroyed infrastructure of Altun Kupri while withdrawing from the northwest city.

Opposition Party Calls on Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President to Step down Iraqi Kurdistan region’s Gorran party has called on the President of the autonomous region to relinquish power and pave the way for forming a “National salvation government.”

11 Somalis Killed in Terrorist Attack Near Mogadishu At least 11 people, mostly women, have been killed in a terrorist attack near the Somali capital, a week after over 350 were killed in a deadly attack .

Bahrain Rulers Take Protesting Civilians to Military Court The ruling monarchy in Bahraini has referred a group of civilians to a military court, state media said Sunday,

Defiant Israeli Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque Dozens of extremist Zionist settlers stormed Sunday morning the plazas of al-Aqsa Mosque via al-Magharibah gate under heavy protection of Israeli regime forces.

US Humiliated Indonesian Army Chief by Denying Him Entry The US has embarrassed the Indonesian army commander after denying him entry to the country despite an official invitation to visit Washington .

Egypt’s Sisi Vows Fighting Terrorism as Troops’ Death Toll Tops 54 Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday said the sacrifices of Egyptian security forces killed by terrorists "will not go in vain."

Hamas, Iran Enjoy Special Ties: Spokesman Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, says it enjoys special ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Turkey Denies Banks Face US Penalties over Iran Business Turkey has denied a recent report that said some Turkish banks face heavy penalties from US authorities for alleged violations of Iran sanctions.

Saudi, Emirati Regimes Secretly Supported Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Breakaway Vote Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates Like Israeli regime have supported the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s secession bid in an attempt to “clip the wings” of Turkey, Iran and Iraq, Middle East Eye reported..

Russia Accuses US of Covering up ’Barbaric Bombings’ that Buried 1000s in Raqqa’ he Russian Defense Ministry has questioned the US quick move to help newly-liberated Syrian city of Raqqa as suspicious and a cover-up for devastation caused by the US-led coalition’s "barbaric bombings" and Washington-backed mainly Kurdish militias during months-long operation.

Row Escalates as Algeria Accuses Moroccan Banks of Laundering Hashish Money Morocco has recalled its ambassador after the Algerian foreign minister accused the kingdom’s banks of “laundering hashish money” in Africa

UN Fails in Libya Mediation Efforts The UN has failed to bridge differences between rival Libyan factions at month-long talks in Tunisia aimed at stabilizing the war-torn north African nation.

Turkish President Rebukes US as Uncivilized, Undemocratic Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the US could not be called a civilized country.

Syria Censures UN for Failure to Stop, Slam Israeli Aggressions Syria on Saturday condemned a new Israeli aggression on Quneitra countryside, terming it as collaboration between the Israeli and armed terrorist groups

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

British ISIS Terrorists in Syria must be Killed Before Returning: UK Minister

Monday 23 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
British ISIS Terrorists in Syria must be Killed Before Returning: UK Minister
Alwaght-A British government minister says the only way of dealing with most of the British ISIS terrorist groups fighters in Syria is to kill them.

Rory Stewart, an international development minister, said converts to the terror group believed in an “extremely hateful doctrine” and fighters could expect to be killed given the threat they posed to British security.

Hundreds of British citizens are known to have travelled to Syria to fight with Takfiri terrorist groups during the course of the six-year conflict. Brett McGurk, a top US envoy for the coalition fighting ISIS, has said his mission is to ensure every foreign ISIS fighter in Syria dies in Syria.

Stewart was asked about the comments on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Pienaar’s Politics. The minister said there were “very difficult moral issues”, adding: “These are people who have essentially moved away from any kind of allegiance towards the British government.

“They are absolutely dedicated, as members of the ISIS, towards the creation of a caliphate. They believe in an extremely hateful doctrine which involves killing themselves, killing others and trying to use violence and brutality to create an eighth-century or seventh-century state.

“So I’m afraid we have to be serious about the fact these people are a serious danger to us, and unfortunately the only way of dealing with them will be, in almost every case, to kill them.”

Authorities warned last year that around 850 UK nationals had traveled to Syria and Iraq to fight alongside the terror groups that are wreaking havoc in those countries.

In early September, the European Union’s top terror official Gilles de-Kerchove warned that Britain was home to up to 25,000 Takfiri extremists who could pose a terrorist threat to the country and the rest of Europe.

According to Kerchove, about 3,000 of the suspects are considered a direct threat by MI5 – Britain’s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency.

