Baltic Region in Focus as US Builds Allies Protection Belt against Russia

  Tuesday 24 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

India Announces Talks Over Disputed Jammu, Kashmir Region

India Announces Talks Over Disputed Jammu, Kashmir Region

India has announced it will start talks in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir with all parties, including separatists .

16 Killed as Terrorists Attack Restive Nigerian City of Maiduguri At least 16 persons were killed and 18 others sustained injuries in multiple terrorist attacks on Sunday in the restive norther eastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri.

Syrian Forces Advance on in War on ISIS in Deir-ez-Zor Syrian forces carried out intensive operations against ISIS fortifications in Deir-ez-Zor and its southeastern countryside on the direction of Al-Bukmal city.

Israel Selling Arms to Myanmar amid Genocide against Rohingya Muslims: Report The Israeli regime continues to sell weapons to Myanmar during the ongoing genocide against Rohingya Muslim minority in the country.

US Prepares Strategic Bombers for Potential Nuclear War: Report The US is preparing to put its strategic bombers on constant 24-hour alert to engage in potential nuclear conflict .

Iraqi PM Rejects US Sec. Comments on Volunteer Forces Fighting ISIS Terrorists Iraqi Prime Minister has criticized meddlesome comments made by US Secretary of State regarding the country’s volunteer forces involved in anti-ISIS operations.

Iran’s FM Slams US Sec. of State Misleading Remarks over Anti-ISIS Forces Iran’s Foreign Minister says those forces who are fighting against ISIS Takfiri terrorists have never been waiting for anybody’s order to defend their homeland.

British ISIS Terrorists in Syria must be Killed Before Returning: UK Minister A British government minister says the only way of dealing with most of the British ISIS terrorist groups fighters in Syria is to kill them.

North Korea Sends Open Letter to West North Korea protested US sanctions on the west Asian nation in an open letter to the West, and urged “sharp vigilance” against the “heinous and reckless” administration of Donald Trump.

’Situation Untenable’ as One Million Rohingyas Flee Myanmarese Genocide Bangladesh says situation in the country is "untenable" as number of Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmarese regimes’ genocide has reaches one million.

Retreating Kurdish Militias Destroy Infrastructure as Iraqi Forces Advance on Iraqi Kurdish militias loyal to Barzani have reportedly destroyed infrastructure of Altun Kupri while withdrawing from the northwest city.

Opposition Party Calls on Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President to Step down Iraqi Kurdistan region’s Gorran party has called on the President of the autonomous region to relinquish power and pave the way for forming a “National salvation government.”

11 Somalis Killed in Terrorist Attack Near Mogadishu At least 11 people, mostly women, have been killed in a terrorist attack near the Somali capital, a week after over 350 were killed in a deadly attack .

Bahrain Rulers Take Protesting Civilians to Military Court The ruling monarchy in Bahraini has referred a group of civilians to a military court, state media said Sunday,

Defiant Israeli Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque Dozens of extremist Zionist settlers stormed Sunday morning the plazas of al-Aqsa Mosque via al-Magharibah gate under heavy protection of Israeli regime forces.

US Humiliated Indonesian Army Chief by Denying Him Entry The US has embarrassed the Indonesian army commander after denying him entry to the country despite an official invitation to visit Washington .

Egypt’s Sisi Vows Fighting Terrorism as Troops’ Death Toll Tops 54 Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday said the sacrifices of Egyptian security forces killed by terrorists "will not go in vain."

Hamas, Iran Enjoy Special Ties: Spokesman Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, says it enjoys special ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Turkey Denies Banks Face US Penalties over Iran Business Turkey has denied a recent report that said some Turkish banks face heavy penalties from US authorities for alleged violations of Iran sanctions.

Saudi, Emirati Regimes Secretly Supported Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Breakaway Vote Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates Like Israeli regime have supported the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s secession bid in an attempt to “clip the wings” of Turkey, Iran and Iraq, Middle East Eye reported..

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Analysis

Baltic Region in Focus as US Builds Allies Protection Belt against Russia

Tuesday 24 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Baltic Region in Focus as US Builds Allies Protection Belt against Russia

Russia to Deal with NATO’s Military Buildup in Eastern Europe

Alwaght- The Russian defense ministry on October 12 stated that an entire US army division has been sent to the Baltic states close to the Russian borders, a move clearly violating the Russia-NATO deal.

Massive US military deployment came at the excuse of addressing the concerns of the West after the mid-September Russian-Belarusian Zapad (West)-2017 military drills. The presence has drawn the Russian objection, however, this is not the first time the US is taking such measures.

In 2016 too, Washington sent its troops along with several fighter jets to the Eastern Europe, escalating the tensions with Moscow. The White House argued that its moves go with the terms of the NATO-Russia agreement. Signed between the two sides in 2009, the accord allows the NATO and the US to send forces and equipment through Russia to Afghanistan. The deal needs annual extension to keep standing. However, the Russian leaders accuse the US of abusing the deal and taking provocative steps in the region.

On the Baltic region, there is much to say. The region is the best corridor for the Russian energy exports to Europe. The Baltic states can ensure trade links to other parts of the world. The satellite images of the climatic changes show that the northern coasts will be navigable by 2040 owning to retreat of ice masses over the year. This means that the huge surface and submarine resources will make the region of geopolitical significance as the sea will become available to all. Not to mention that the snow and ice lands offer the best weapons storehouses, including mass depots of missiles.

This picture prefigures potential rise of the Baltic as an important sea. This sea is the only access way of such countries as Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, and Sweden and one of the most important access ways of Russia and Germany to the high seas.

The Baltic region is becoming increasingly crucial for the US. The region offers better spying conditions for Washington, better maneuvering potentials, better capabilities to contain the Russian military rise amid feeling of threats from Moscow against the Baltic states, and better military and economic presence in Northern Europe. More importantly, the region is calling increasing geopolitical attention of Moscow and so automatically creating new pretext for Washington to go there to avoid falling behind. The Russians now have their eyes on the Baltic Sea where they can expand their area of influence. This draws hostile anti-Moscow responses from the US that through military buildup seeks curbing the Russian clout under the cover of protection of the NATO member states in the region. The role the US is intending to play in the Baltic region is in fact part of plans of expansion to the East.

Having in mind that many republics including the present Baltic states are an outcome of the Soviet Union breakup in the early 1990s, Moscow shows extraordinary sensitivity to the American actions like setting up its missile shield system in Poland and Romania and building up its military presence in Eastern Europe. Russia's initial response to the American confrontational measures was deployment of its powerful nuclear-capable Iskandar missiles to Kaliningrad, its closest territory to the Eastern Europe which borders Lithuania. Moscow said the missile dispatch was meant to exhibit the growing Russian military readiness to react to all sorts of threats and provocations.

While the two powers remain involved in unsettled crises in Syria and Ukraine as part of a broader competition, Baltic region appears to be creeping into the list of cases escalating Washington-Moscow tensions. If the US intends to complete the protection belt it is providing to its regional allies close to the Russian borders, there is no doubt that it should anticipate the Russian tough responses. Russia’s joint military exercises, dubbed Zapad-2017, with Belarus that started on September 14 near the Poland and Lithuania borders with participation of 100,000 troops indicated that Moscow has special and serious attention to the region.

The American officials constantly caution the Baltic states' leaders against the potential Russian threats to their national security and even sovereignty. This comes while after the Cold War, the American military presence expanded unprecedentedly, dragging the biggest threat to the Baltic countries by bringing the tensions into the region as Russia opposes such moves on its borders. The European and especially Baltic states' only way to avoid more strain is embarking on more independent policy and refraining from siding with highly escalatory and warlike White House policies.

In peacetime, the US might trumpet support for the regional states, however, the historical experiences bear something else. The Americans in practice only pursue their interests, and give the least worth to their allies when the need arises, a behavior flagging them as untrustworthy partners. On the other side, Russia reserves the right to not be indifferent and respond to the US's threatening measures. 

Tags :

Baltic Region US Russia Competition Military Drills Eastern Europe

