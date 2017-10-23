North Korea Sends Open Letter to West

Alwaght- North Korea protested US sanctions on the west Asian nation in an open letter to the West, and urged “sharp vigilance” against the “heinous and reckless” administration of Donald Trump.

The letter, written by the Foreign Affairs Committee at the end of September, was sent to a number of Western countries covertly, but its existence has been made public by Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

Addressed to the “parliaments of different countries”, it condemned Trump’s rhetoric at the UN, in which he warned the US could “totally destroy” North Korea, also known as DPRK.

“If Trump thinks that he would bring the DPRK, a nuclear power, to its knees through nuclear war threat, it will be a big miscalculation and an expression of ignorance,” said the letter.

It continued: “The DPRK has emerged a fully-fledged nuclear power which has a strong nuclear arsenal and various kinds of nuclear delivery means made by dint of self-reliance and self-development. The real foe of nuclear force is a nuclear war itself.

“The Foreign Affairs Committee … takes this opportunity to express belief that the parliaments of different countries loving independence, peace and justice will fully discharge their due mission and duty in realising the desire of mankind for international justice and peace with sharp vigilance against the heinous and reckless moves of the Trump administration trying to drive the world into a horrible nuclear disaster."

The unprecedented letter also denounced sanction imposed on North Korea saying the "Deny the elementary right to existence of the Korea people and check their normal economic development in breach of the inviolable U.N. charter by abusing the U.N. Security Council. This is an intensive act of the U.S.-first principle."

Donald Trump’s America First policy is “The height of American way of thinking that it is best if the U.S. is well-off at the expense of the whole world,” the Letter added.

Here is the letter as published by Fairfax Media, the Sydney Morning Herald’s corporate parent.