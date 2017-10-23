’Situation Untenable’ as One Million Rohingyas Flee Myanmarese Genocide

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 23 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Bangladesh says situation in the country is "untenable" as number of Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmarese regimes’ genocide has reaches one million.

Retreating Kurdish Militias Destroy Infrastructure as Iraqi Forces Advance on Iraqi Kurdish militias loyal to Barzani have reportedly destroyed infrastructure of Altun Kupri while withdrawing from the northwest city.

Opposition Party Calls on Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President to Step down Iraqi Kurdistan region’s Gorran party has called on the President of the autonomous region to relinquish power and pave the way for forming a “National salvation government.”

11 Somalis Killed in Terrorist Attack Near Mogadishu At least 11 people, mostly women, have been killed in a terrorist attack near the Somali capital, a week after over 350 were killed in a deadly attack .

Bahrain Rulers Take Protesting Civilians to Military Court The ruling monarchy in Bahraini has referred a group of civilians to a military court, state media said Sunday,

Defiant Israeli Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque Dozens of extremist Zionist settlers stormed Sunday morning the plazas of al-Aqsa Mosque via al-Magharibah gate under heavy protection of Israeli regime forces.

US Humiliated Indonesian Army Chief by Denying Him Entry The US has embarrassed the Indonesian army commander after denying him entry to the country despite an official invitation to visit Washington .

Egypt’s Sisi Vows Fighting Terrorism as Troops’ Death Toll Tops 54 Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday said the sacrifices of Egyptian security forces killed by terrorists "will not go in vain."

Hamas, Iran Enjoy Special Ties: Spokesman Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, says it enjoys special ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Turkey Denies Banks Face US Penalties over Iran Business Turkey has denied a recent report that said some Turkish banks face heavy penalties from US authorities for alleged violations of Iran sanctions.

Saudi, Emirati Regimes Secretly Supported Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Breakaway Vote Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates Like Israeli regime have supported the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s secession bid in an attempt to “clip the wings” of Turkey, Iran and Iraq, Middle East Eye reported..

Russia Accuses US of Covering up ’Barbaric Bombings’ that Buried 1000s in Raqqa’ he Russian Defense Ministry has questioned the US quick move to help newly-liberated Syrian city of Raqqa as suspicious and a cover-up for devastation caused by the US-led coalition’s "barbaric bombings" and Washington-backed mainly Kurdish militias during months-long operation.

Row Escalates as Algeria Accuses Moroccan Banks of Laundering Hashish Money Morocco has recalled its ambassador after the Algerian foreign minister accused the kingdom’s banks of “laundering hashish money” in Africa

UN Fails in Libya Mediation Efforts The UN has failed to bridge differences between rival Libyan factions at month-long talks in Tunisia aimed at stabilizing the war-torn north African nation.

Turkish President Rebukes US as Uncivilized, Undemocratic Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the US could not be called a civilized country.

Syria Censures UN for Failure to Stop, Slam Israeli Aggressions Syria on Saturday condemned a new Israeli aggression on Quneitra countryside, terming it as collaboration between the Israeli and armed terrorist groups

Saudi Crown Prince Visited Israel Secretly: Report An Israeli regime official has confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman secretly visited Tel Aviv in September.

15 Afghan Army Trainees Killed in Kabul Attack A a terrorist has killed 15 Afghan army cadets as they were leaving their base in the capital, Kabul

Somalia to Declare War on Al-Shabab as Mogadishu’s Death Toll Tops 358 Somalia’s president is expected to announce a state of war against al-Shabab terrorist group blamed for the country’s deadliest terror attack

Syrian Army Liberates Mainly-Christian Town of Qaryatayn from ISIS Syrian army has liberated the ancient city of Qarytayn from ISIS terrorist group on Saturday.

Alwaght- Bangladesh says situation in the country is "untenable" as number of Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmarese regimes' genocide has reached one million.

Shameem Ahsan, Bangladesh’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told a donors meeting on Monday that his country was pursuing efforts with Myanmar to find a “durable solution” to the crisis. But Myanmar continued to issue “propaganda projecting Rohingyas as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh,” Reuters reported.

Rohingyas plight erupted on 25 August, when Myanmar’s army backed by gangs of Buddhist extremists brutally attacked Muslims in Rakhine state on the pretext of responding to the killing of security forces. In the ensuing operation, nearly 7,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed in what is clearly an organized campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Myanmar has refused to recognize the Rohingya as an ethnic group, instead claims they are Bengali migrants from Bangladesh living illegally in the country. Myanmar has come under international criticism for failing to stop the ethnic cleansing in its Rakhine state and in turn an exodus that has become the largest refugee crisis to hit Asia in decades.

UN has denounced the Rohingyas plight with the body's High Commissioner for Human Rights describing it "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing". Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said the violence in Myanmar appeared to be "a cynical ploy to forcibly transfer large numbers of people without possibility of return."

