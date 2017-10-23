’Situation Untenable’ as One Million Rohingyas Flee Myanmarese Genocide

Alwaght- Bangladesh says situation in the country is "untenable" as number of Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmarese regimes' genocide has reached one million.

Shameem Ahsan, Bangladesh’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told a donors meeting on Monday that his country was pursuing efforts with Myanmar to find a “durable solution” to the crisis. But Myanmar continued to issue “propaganda projecting Rohingyas as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh,” Reuters reported.

Rohingyas plight erupted on 25 August, when Myanmar’s army backed by gangs of Buddhist extremists brutally attacked Muslims in Rakhine state on the pretext of responding to the killing of security forces. In the ensuing operation, nearly 7,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed in what is clearly an organized campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Myanmar has refused to recognize the Rohingya as an ethnic group, instead claims they are Bengali migrants from Bangladesh living illegally in the country. Myanmar has come under international criticism for failing to stop the ethnic cleansing in its Rakhine state and in turn an exodus that has become the largest refugee crisis to hit Asia in decades.

UN has denounced the Rohingyas plight with the body's High Commissioner for Human Rights describing it "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing". Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said the violence in Myanmar appeared to be "a cynical ploy to forcibly transfer large numbers of people without possibility of return."