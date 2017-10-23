Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 23 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

News

Opposition Party Calls on Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President to Step down

Opposition Party Calls on Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President to Step down

Iraqi Kurdistan region’s Gorran party has called on the President of the autonomous region to relinquish power and pave the way for forming a “National salvation government.”

11 Somalis Killed in Terrorist Attack Near Mogadishu At least 11 people, mostly women, have been killed in a terrorist attack near the Somali capital, a week after over 350 were killed in a deadly attack .

Bahrain Rulers Take Protesting Civilians to Military Court The ruling monarchy in Bahraini has referred a group of civilians to a military court, state media said Sunday,

Defiant Israeli Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque Dozens of extremist Zionist settlers stormed Sunday morning the plazas of al-Aqsa Mosque via al-Magharibah gate under heavy protection of Israeli regime forces.

US Humiliated Indonesian Army Chief by Denying Him Entry The US has embarrassed the Indonesian army commander after denying him entry to the country despite an official invitation to visit Washington .

Egypt’s Sisi Vows Fighting Terrorism as Troops’ Death Toll Tops 54 Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday said the sacrifices of Egyptian security forces killed by terrorists "will not go in vain."

Hamas, Iran Enjoy Special Ties: Spokesman Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, says it enjoys special ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Turkey Denies Banks Face US Penalties over Iran Business Turkey has denied a recent report that said some Turkish banks face heavy penalties from US authorities for alleged violations of Iran sanctions.

Saudi, Emirati Regimes Secretly Supported Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Breakaway Vote Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates Like Israeli regime have supported the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s secession bid in an attempt to “clip the wings” of Turkey, Iran and Iraq, Middle East Eye reported..

Russia Accuses US of Covering up ’Barbaric Bombings’ that Buried 1000s in Raqqa’ he Russian Defense Ministry has questioned the US quick move to help newly-liberated Syrian city of Raqqa as suspicious and a cover-up for devastation caused by the US-led coalition’s "barbaric bombings" and Washington-backed mainly Kurdish militias during months-long operation.

Row Escalates as Algeria Accuses Moroccan Banks of Laundering Hashish Money Morocco has recalled its ambassador after the Algerian foreign minister accused the kingdom’s banks of “laundering hashish money” in Africa

UN Fails in Libya Mediation Efforts The UN has failed to bridge differences between rival Libyan factions at month-long talks in Tunisia aimed at stabilizing the war-torn north African nation.

Turkish President Rebukes US as Uncivilized, Undemocratic Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the US could not be called a civilized country.

Syria Censures UN for Failure to Stop, Slam Israeli Aggressions Syria on Saturday condemned a new Israeli aggression on Quneitra countryside, terming it as collaboration between the Israeli and armed terrorist groups

Saudi Crown Prince Visited Israel Secretly: Report An Israeli regime official has confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman secretly visited Tel Aviv in September.

15 Afghan Army Trainees Killed in Kabul Attack A a terrorist has killed 15 Afghan army cadets as they were leaving their base in the capital, Kabul

Somalia to Declare War on Al-Shabab as Mogadishu’s Death Toll Tops 358 Somalia’s president is expected to announce a state of war against al-Shabab terrorist group blamed for the country’s deadliest terror attack

Syrian Army Liberates Mainly-Christian Town of Qaryatayn from ISIS Syrian army has liberated the ancient city of Qarytayn from ISIS terrorist group on Saturday.

Iraqi Forces Liberate Kirkuk Province, Repel Kurdish Militias from Disputed Areas Iraqi forces have managed to completely liberate the oil-rich province of Kirkuk from Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, on Saturday after claiming control of Altun Kupri town

Militants Kill 52 Egyptian Forces in Desert Ambush More than 50 Egyptian police and conscripts were killed and six more wounded on Friday during a raid on a militant hideout in the western desert.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi, Emirati Regimes Secretly Supported Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Breakaway Vote

Opposition Party Calls on Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President to Step down

Russia Accuses US of Covering up ’Barbaric Bombings’ that Buried 1000s in Raqqa’

Why US-Backed Kurdish Militias Raised Poster of Turkish Secessionist Leader in Syria’s Raqqa?

Israeli Regime Launches Fresh Attack on Syria

Russia Accuses US of Covering up ’Barbaric Bombings’ that Buried 1000s in Raqqa’

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed

How Op to Free Disputed Areas from Kurdish Militias Works for Iraq’s Benefits

US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee

Iran to Shred Nuclear Deal if Other Party Tears It up: Leader

What’s Behind Riyadh’s Invitation of Iraq PM?

Syrian Army Liberates Mainly-Christian Town of Qaryatayn from ISIS

US Influence Waning as Russian Warships Dock in Philippines

Kurdish Referendum, Three Risks Causing Turkish Antipathy

15 Afghan Army Trainees Killed in Kabul Attack

Over 70 Killed as Terrorists Attack Mosques in Afghanistan

Iraqi Forces Retake Khanaqin as Part of Multi-Fronted Op against Kurdish Militia

US Forces Shoot Two Afghan Children over Stone Throwing

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas

Police Attack Shiite Muslim Muharram Procession in Indian-Controlled Kashmir

Germany Withdraws Military from Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase

Three Israeli Troops Killed in Anti-Occupation Operation by Palestinian

Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Malfunctions During Russia Visit

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Opposition Party Calls on Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President to Step down

Monday 23 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Opposition Party Calls on Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President to Step down
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iraqi Kurdistan region's Gorran party has called on Massoud Barzani ,the President of the autonomous region, to relinquish power and pave the way for forming a “National salvation government.”

The main opposition party of the Kurdistan region issued a statement on Sunday, saying “The Kurdistan presidency must be dissolved and a national salvation government be formed to overcome the current situation”.

Founded in 2009, Gorran, or Change Movement, is the official opposition to the ruling two-party coalition of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan. The political party, under the leadership of Omar Said Ali, was one of the Kurdish political parties that were against the last month’s highly controversial independence referendum.

The developments followed weeks of simmering tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government over the referendum, held on September 25 in open defiance of the central government in Baghdad.

Following the vote, Baghdad imposed a ban on direct international flights to the Kurdish region and called for a halt to its independent crude oil sales.

Last week, Iraq’s judiciary also issued arrest warrants for three senior Kurdish officials, who were allegedly behind the contentious plebiscite, which also faced strong opposition from regional countries, including Iran and Turkey. Iraq's Supreme Court has already ruled the referendum unconstitutional.

Despite all pressures, Kurdish leaders refused to renounce the breakaway vote making Iraqi prime minister to order troops deployment to disputed areas that were occupied by Kurdish militias after ISIS incursion into Iraq in 2014. Following the order, Iraqi army backed bay Popular Mobilization Forces launched last week a multi-fronted operation on the Kurdish-held areas in Kirkuk, Saladin, Diyala provinces and recaptured almost all disputed areas after Kurdish Peshmerga forces withdrew from there.  

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Kurdistan Region Goran Referendum Massoud Barzani

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Fleeing Myanmar Regime`s Genocide, Rohingyas Stuck in Hell on Earth
US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee
Philippines Army Launches Mopping-up Op in Already ISIS-Held Marawi
Rohingyas Live in Dire Conditions after Fleeing Myanmarese Regime Ethnic Cleansing
Fleeing Myanmar Regime`s Genocide, Rohingyas Stuck in Hell on Earth

Fleeing Myanmar Regime`s Genocide, Rohingyas Stuck in Hell on Earth

Fascist Anti-Islam Mob Clash with Counter-Demonstrators in Toronto, Canada
Syrian Forces Uncover ISIS` Tunnels in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City
Forty-Five Worshipers Massacred after Terrorists Attacked Shiites` Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan
Drone footage shows devastation in Portugal after wildfires