11 Somalis Killed in Terrorist Attack Near Mogadishu

Alwaght- At least 11 people, mostly women, have been killed in a terrorist attack near the Somali capital, a week after over 350 were killed in the deadliest attack to hit the war-torn city.

Several women were among those killed in Sunday's roadside explosion that hit a minibus carrying passengers some 36km southeast of the coastal city. The victims are said to be farmers.

The latest attack comes after a truck bombing in Mogadishu last weekend killed at least 358 people, with 56 people still missing. Almost all of the dead were civilians and the attack triggered angry demonstrations in the capital.

Sunday’s bombing hit a minibus in Daniga village about 40 km (25 miles) to the northwest of Mogadishu.

The area of the bombing is close to areas occupied by al Shabaab, the al Qaeda-linked terrorists who want to overthrow the weak UN-backed government and impose an extremist regime.

The Somali government blamed the October 14 blast on al-Shabab, but no group has claimed the massacre.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has vowed to ramp up the fight against al-Shabaab that has been spreading mayhem in the Horn of Africa state since 2006.