Defiant Israeli Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque

Alwaght- Dozens of extremist Zionist settlers stormed Sunday morning the plazas of al-Aqsa Mosque via al-Magharibah gate in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) under heavy protection of Israeli regime's security forces.

Quds Press stated that 74 settlers broke into the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque under protection by Israeli troops who escorted settlers while roaming the plazas of the holy site while receiving Talmudic explanations.

The settlers also provoked Muslim worshipers at al-Silsila exit gate by singing and performing dances and Talmudic rituals.

Palestinian Islamic institutions have warned of Israeli regime's plots against al-Aqsa Mosque amid intensification of Zionist settlers' desecration of the holy Islamic site.

The Palestinian Islamic institutions expressed their rejection of Israel’s escalation of repressive, barbaric and police measures in east al-Quds and at the Aqsa Mosque during Jewish holidays and festivals, calling on Muslim World to act to protect the holy city.

Over the past decades, the Israeli regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of al-Quds by constructing illegal settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population.

Palestinians and Muslims all over the world are extremely angry at Israeli attacks on the al-Aqsa Mosque, considering them the desecration of the holy Islamic site

Palestinians have declared al-Quds as the capital of a future Palestinian independent state, and that its heritage should remain intact.