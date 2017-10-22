Hamas, Iran Enjoy Special Ties: Spokesman

Alwaght-Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, says it enjoys special ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas spokesman in an interview with the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV Network has said that choosing Iran as the first destination of the resistance group's high-ranking delegation after the reconciliation agreement signifies the special relation between the two sides.

“The visit can open a new chapter in Islamic Republic and Hamas relations,” he added.

He said that the visit was aimed at briefing allies on developments regarding the Palestinian reconciliation agreement inked between the Gaza based Hamas movement and the Fatah movement in the West Bank.

The Hamas spokesman noted that the visit to Tehran also shows that the movement is keen to develop ties with Islamic Republic.

Disagreements have been resolved and the two sides are discussing increase of supports for the Palestinian resistance and the Palestinian cause, he added.

Abu Zuhri said the fact that Tehran expresses its support for the Palestinians’ resistance directly is the distinct feature of Iran.

He further underlined that the Palestinian reconciliation agreement will not damage good relations between Hamas and its allies.

Hamas will ally with all sides that support the cause of Palestine including Iran, Abu Zuhri added.

A delegation of senior Hamas officials arrived in Iran's capital on Friday to hold talks with Iranian officials on mutual ties as well as the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian lands.

The Palestinian delegation is headed by Deputy Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Saleh al-Arouri.