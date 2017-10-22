US-Led Takeover of Syria’s Raqqa came with Death, Destruction, Barbarism: Russia DM

Alwaght-Russia says the US has wiped the Syrian city of Raqqah "off the face of the earth" with carpet bombing in the same way the United States and Britain bombed Germany's Dresden during World War II

In the operation to liberate the city from terrorists of the ISIS terrorist group thousands Syrian civilians were killed, spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry General-Major Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Raqqa has repeated the fate of Dresden of 1945, which was erased in the British-American bombarding," the general was quoted as saying by Russian media outlets.

US hiding evidence of barbarism

Now, Washington, Paris and Berlin announce urgently they are allocating millions of dollars and euro for supposed restoration of peaceful life there, but in reality they want "to hide evidences of the barbarian bombing by the combat aircraft of the US and ‘coalition’, which buried in Raqqa’s ruins thousands civilians, whom they "liberated" from ISIS," the spokesman said. Today, he continued, the West hurries to target the funding to Raqqa only, while earlier the US, France, Germany and the UK refused to send whatever humanitarian assistance to Syria.

"Over recent years, Russia has addressed the US and the European capitals asking to send humanitarian assistance to the Syrians suffering from the war," he said. "We have put a list of settlements, where that assistance was most wanted - without dividing the Syrians into ‘good’ and ‘bad’. Every time, from Washington, Berlin, Paris and London the answer was the same: we cannot and we shall not."

Boastful statements

The general noted "the boastful statements, made by representatives of the US administration about the ‘outstanding victory’ in defeating ISIS in Raqqa cause bewilderment." The Defense Ministry’s representative spoke about the statement by the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, published on Friday, where he said "the liberation of Raqqa is a critical milestone in the global fight against ISIS."

Before that, the Pentagon said the US-led international coalition jointly with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Iraqi governmental forces liberated more than 87% of Iraq and Syria. The SDF, is a coalition of Kurdish and Arab fighters dominated by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

"Washington’s imagination is that ISIS controlled in Syria only Raqqa - a provincial city, where about 200,000 lived before the war, and by beginning of the coalition’s five-months operation to liberate it - not more than 45,000," he said.

Deir-ez-Zor and Raqaa comparison

"Compare: Deir ez-Zor with the vast suburbs by the Euphrates before the war had a population of more than 500,000, and it took the Syrian forces with support from the Russian Aerospace Force ten days to liberate all that territory," he added.

According to the spokesman, Deir ez-Zor, unlike Raqqa ruined in the bombing, every day now welcomes thousands civilians who return to their homes to restore the peaceful life there.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported with support from the Russian Aerospace Force 87.4% of the Syrian territory was liberated from ISIS.

The Syrian Democratic Forces coalition announced at a news conference in Raqqa the city was taken over from ISIS terrorists on October 20.