Russia Accuses US of Covering up ’Barbaric Bombings’ that Buried 1000s in Raqqa’

Alwaght- The Russian Defense Ministry has questioned the US quick move to help newly-liberated Syrian city of Raqqa as suspicious and a cover-up for devastation caused by the US-led coalition's "barbaric bombings" and Washington-backed mainly Kurdish militias during months-long operation.

The so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), predominantly-Kurdish Militia forces that is backed by the US, has recently took control of Raqqa after several hundred ISIS terrorists and their family members left the ruined city to ISIS-controlled parts of Deir ez-Zor governorate under a a deal struck with the SDF.

The victory, however, came at the high cost of the virtual annihilation of the city itself and killing pf some 2,000 civilians.

"Raqqa has not managed to cool down after bombings of the international coalition and the high-ranking officials from Washington, Paris and Berlin have started making statements about the urgent allocation of tens of millions dollars and euros to Raqqa. These millions should allegedly help to restore peaceful life in the city. We welcome such generosity, but we have questions," Sputnik cited Russian Defense Ministry spokesman as saying on Sunday.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov called the urgent intention of the US-led coalition members to allocate financial aid to the Syrian Raqqa suspicious amid repeated refusals to deliver humanitarian aid to the Syrians affected by the civil war.

"[The only explanation of this] is an aspiration to quickly cover up the tracks of the barbaric bombings of the United States and the coalition's aircraft that have buried thousands of civilians liberated from ISIS under the ruins of Raqqa," Defense Ministry spokesman explained.

The spokesman added that the statements made by the US authorities, including the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department, about the crucial role of the Raqqa's liberation in the struggle against the terrorists and the contribution of the US-led coalition to this fight, also could puzzle.

He assumed that Washington might consider Raqqa was the only place controlled by ISIS in Syria, "a provincial town, with the prewar population of about 200,000 and with the population of no more than 45,000 before the beginning of the coalition's operation to liberate it that lasted for five months."

At the same time, Konashenkov claimed, the Syrian army supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces liberated the city of Deir ez-Zor in 10 days, while it was inhabited by more than 500,000 before the conflict.