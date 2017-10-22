What’s Behind Riyadh’s Invitation of Iraq PM?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 22 October 2017
Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

The capture of Syria’s Raqqa by US-backed militias from jihadists came at the high cost of the virtual annihilation of the city itself. This victory, reminiscent of the one in Mosul, northern Iraq, could now pit the militias against the Syrian army.

Row Escalates as Algeria Accuses Moroccan Banks of Laundering Hashish Money Morocco has recalled its ambassador after the Algerian foreign minister accused the kingdom’s banks of “laundering hashish money” in Africa

UN Fails in Libya Mediation Efforts The UN has failed to bridge differences between rival Libyan factions at month-long talks in Tunisia aimed at stabilizing the war-torn north African nation.

Turkish President Rebukes US as Uncivilized, Undemocratic Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the US could not be called a civilized country.

Syria Censures UN for Failure to Stop, Slam Israeli Aggressions Syria on Saturday condemned a new Israeli aggression on Quneitra countryside, terming it as collaboration between the Israeli and armed terrorist groups

Saudi Crown Prince Visited Israel Secretly: Report An Israeli regime official has confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman secretly visited Tel Aviv in September.

15 Afghan Army Trainees Killed in Kabul Attack A a terrorist has killed 15 Afghan army cadets as they were leaving their base in the capital, Kabul

Somalia to Declare War on Al-Shabab as Mogadishu’s Death Toll Tops 358 Somalia’s president is expected to announce a state of war against al-Shabab terrorist group blamed for the country’s deadliest terror attack

Syrian Army Liberates Mainly-Christian Town of Qaryatayn from ISIS Syrian army has liberated the ancient city of Qarytayn from ISIS terrorist group on Saturday.

Iraqi Forces Liberate Kirkuk Province, Repel Kurdish Militias from Disputed Areas Iraqi forces have managed to completely liberate the oil-rich province of Kirkuk from Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, on Saturday after claiming control of Altun Kupri town

Militants Kill 52 Egyptian Forces in Desert Ambush More than 50 Egyptian police and conscripts were killed and six more wounded on Friday during a raid on a militant hideout in the western desert.

US-Backed Militias to Stay in Raqqa Seeking to Establish Kurdish Region in Syria The US-backed Syrian militias who have recently recaptured Raqqa say they will not leave the city and will make it a part of the so-called federal government in northern Syria.

Germany Sentences 88-Y-O Historian to Jail for Rejecting Holocaust as Lie A German court has sentenced an 88-year-old historian to six months in prison for denying Holocaust.

Iran’s Top General Visits Syrian War Front Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri has visited the frontline of Syrian war on terror

HR groups Call to Save Prisoners in Bahrain amid Regime’s Crackdown Several human rights organizations have urged the international community to intervene and save citizens incarcerated by the Bahraini regime

Over 70 Killed as Terrorists Attack Mosques in Afghanistan At least 70 worshipers have been killed after terrorists attacked two Mosques in Afghanistan on Friday in the capital Kabul and the central Ghor Province.

High Ranking Hamas Delegation in Iran for Crucial Talks A high ranking delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement t,Hamas, arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday.

Over 300,000 Rohingya Children Face Hell on Earth in Refugee Camps: UNICEF At least 340,000 Rohingya Muslim children are living in squalid conditions in Bangladesh camps where they lack enough food, clean water and health care

US Influence Waning as Russian Warships Dock in Philippines Russian warships are in the Philippines as part of a new defense relationship was US influence wanes a country it considers as an ally.

North Korea Threatens US with Unimaginable Nuclear Strike North Korea has threatened to launch an “unimaginable” strike on the US, accusing the Trump administration of seeking to ignite war at any cost

What’s Behind Riyadh’s Invitation of Iraq PM?

Sunday 22 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind Riyadh’s Invitation of Iraq PM?
Alwaght- Heading a 70-person delegation, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The visit to Riyadh is the second within past few months. The trip is reportedly aimed at forming a coordination council between the two Arab countries to assess the political and economic relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia. The final goal of the council is to improve the bilateral relations as Riyadh and Baghdad saw their ties frayed over the course of past few decades.

Reports say that the American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is also expected to join a meeting of the two countries' representatives on Sunday. The meeting is set to discuss a series of economic issues like investment in oil sector, re-opening the commercial air travel, opening consulates, and also completing a border crossing linking the two neighbors.

But the significance of the visit that comes at the invitation of Saudi Arabia goes beyond the bilateral economic cooperation, mainly lying in the kingdom’s new approach towards Iraq that largely derives from the Saudi internal changes, limitations and losses of the regional agenda, and siding with Washington’s regional policies in West Asia region. The restrictions now push Riyadh to seek a shift in its relations with Baghdad.

One of the main drives for change of attitude towards Baghdad is the Saudi Arabia's defeat in competition with Iran in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen that makes the kingdom take some tactical steps to get toehold in the target regional countries for the so-called objective of curbing the expansion of the Iranian sway in the region. Seeing its policy to restrict the Iran-led Axis of Resistance in the region foiled despite multi-billion spending, Saudi Arabia has decided to renew its presence in Iraq to affect the country's internal developments.

The new approach is meant to help Riyadh return to the Iraqi politics and establish new links to the various Iraqi groups and parties in a bid to allure the Iraqi officials into stronger relations with the kingdom. This is mainly viewed as part of the Saudi intention to build its own regional hegemony in which Iraq, as one of the closest and most important allies of Iran, holds a special place.

There are internal drives for that, too. The kingdom feels an urgent need to organize its badly damaged foreign relations as Riyadh aims at paving the way for Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the current crown prince, to take his father’s place as king. Displaying a pragmatic attitude, bin Salman wants to send the message that his foreign policy will revolve around interactions with the neighbors and bolstered bilateral ties. His success in improving political and economic ties with Iraq is slated to help the would-be king burnish his and his powerful orbit's image at home.

Still there is an international reason why this visit is taking place that is Saudi Arabia's moving in line with the US to shore up influence in Iraq. The sway, once sought to penetrate to the Sunni groups, tribes, and political factions, now is intending to include also the Shiite groups of Iraq. The new Riyadh attitude tries to establish relations with such Shiite factions as the Sadrist Movement, the secular Shiite parties led by Ayad Allawi, and even other groups close to Iran like Islamic Dawa Party.

In fact, Saudi Arabia has put aside the “everything or nothing” approach in relation to Iraq. After fall of Saddam Hussein rule in early 2000s, Saudi Arabia went to great lengths to block rise of democratic government in Iraq in which the Shiites, naturally due to their population majority, hold more power than others. To this end, Riyadh provided wide support for terrorist attacks across Iraq for over a decade, leaving massive Iraqi casualties and damages. ISIS terrorist group, Saudi Arabia’s last in a line of anti-Iraqi projects done in association with the US, proved to be a loss, too.

In the current conditions, both Saudi Arabia and the US are intending to bolster their foothold in Iraq through fine-tuning their approach and developing partnership with Baghdad. The new attitude seeks winning the Iraqi leaders' trust, though the reality is that only methods, and not the essential goals, have changed. However, being the main culprits of Iraqi massive human losses and infrastructure devastation for over a decade, Saudi Arabia and the US cannot easily paint themselves as friends of the Iraqi people.

 

Saudi Arabia Iraq Haider al-Abadi Policy Iran

