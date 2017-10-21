Turkish President Rebukes US as Uncivilized, Undemocratic

Alwaght- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the US could not be called a civilized country.

"What do they call America? The cradle of democracy. Such a thing cannot be a democracy and its name cannot be democracy," he said at the Civilizations Forum at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul.

"If America issues arrest warrants for my 13 bodyguards in a country where I went upon invitation, I'm sorry, but I will not say that country is civilized," Erdogan said.

On June 15, the US issued arrest warrants for 16 people including Erdogan's bodyguards linked with a brawl outside the Turkish embassy in Washington during the Turkish president's visit in May.

The president said he and his security team faced threats during his visit. "They [security guards] took measures for us. And even two of them [guards] were not even there. Can there be such justice?" he added.

Erdogan criticized US President Donald Trump's policy regarding Muslims saying Turkey never closed its doors to people who thought differently.

"Muslims in America are facing expulsion so it means there is a problem in the country," he said, adding he had doubts on Trump's ability to "judge" a civilization.

Erdogan also said the US president used the term "terrorist" solely for Muslims.

"Here you are, the Buddhists in Myanmar killed Muslims of Rohingya. Can they call the Buddhists in the same way? No. Why? Because they do yoga. Could it be such a nonsense? Do they say the same thing for Christians or Jewish terrorists? No," he said.

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar have been described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people. Since Aug. 25, nearly 600,000 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh, according to the UN.