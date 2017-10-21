Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 21 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

News

Turkish President Erdogan says US not a Civilized Country

Turkish President Erdogan says US not a Civilized Country

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the US could not be called a civilized country.

Syria Censures UN for Failure to Stop, Slam Israeli Aggressions Syria on Saturday condemned a new Israeli aggression on Quneitra countryside, terming it as collaboration between the Israeli and armed terrorist groups

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Visited Israel Secretly: Report An Israeli regime official has confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman secretly visited Tel Aviv in September.

15 Afghan Army Trainees Killed in Kabul Attack A a terrorist has killed 15 Afghan army cadets as they were leaving their base in the capital, Kabul

Somalia to Declare War on Al-Shabab as Mogadishu’s Death Toll Tops 358 Somalia’s president is expected to announce a state of war against al-Shabab terrorist group blamed for the country’s deadliest terror attack

Syrian Army Liberates Mainly-Christian Town of Qaryatayn from ISIS Syrian army has liberated the ancient city of Qarytayn from ISIS terrorist group on Saturday.

Iraqi Forces Liberate Kirkuk Province, Repel Kurdish Militias from Disputed Areas Iraqi forces have managed to completely liberate the oil-rich province of Kirkuk from Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, on Saturday after claiming control of Altun Kupri town

Militants Kill 52 Egyptian Forces in Desert Ambush More than 50 Egyptian police and conscripts were killed and six more wounded on Friday during a raid on a militant hideout in the western desert.

US-Backed Militias to Stay in Raqqa Seeking to Establish Kurdish Region in Syria The US-backed Syrian militias who have recently recaptured Raqqa say they will not leave the city and will make it a part of the so-called federal government in northern Syria.

Germany Sentences 88-Y-O Historian to Jail for Rejecting Holocaust as Lie A German court has sentenced an 88-year-old historian to six months in prison for denying Holocaust.

Iran’s Top General Visits Syrian War Front Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri has visited the frontline of Syrian war on terror

HR groups Call to Save Prisoners in Bahrain amid Regime’s Crackdown Several human rights organizations have urged the international community to intervene and save citizens incarcerated by the Bahraini regime

Over 70 Killed as Terrorists Attack Mosques in Afghanistan At least 70 worshipers have been killed after terrorists attacked two Mosques in Afghanistan on Friday in the capital Kabul and the central Ghor Province.

High Ranking Hamas Delegation in Iran for Crucial Talks A high ranking delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement t,Hamas, arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday.

Over 300,000 Rohingya Children Face Hell on Earth in Refugee Camps: UNICEF At least 340,000 Rohingya Muslim children are living in squalid conditions in Bangladesh camps where they lack enough food, clean water and health care

US Influence Waning as Russian Warships Dock in Philippines Russian warships are in the Philippines as part of a new defense relationship was US influence wanes a country it considers as an ally.

North Korea Threatens US with Unimaginable Nuclear Strike North Korea has threatened to launch an “unimaginable” strike on the US, accusing the Trump administration of seeking to ignite war at any cost

Hamas Rejects Pressure to Surrender Arms, Recognize Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected pressure to disarm or recognize the usurper Israeli regime.

Russian President Reiterates Support for Syria in War on Terrorism Russian President reiterated that his country stands by the Syrian legitimate government in its war against terrorism within the framework of international law.

Syrian President Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror Syrian President has expressed his gratitude to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian government and nation for their support in the war on terror .

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey’s EU Bid Between European Rejection, Approval

Somalia to Declare War on Al-Shabab as Mogadishu’s Death Toll Tops 358

Iraqi Forces Liberate Kirkuk Province, Repel Kurdish Militias from Disputed Areas

Militants Kill 52 Egyptian Forces in Desert Ambush

Syria Censures UN for Failure to Stop, Slam Israeli Aggressions

Germany Sentences 88-Y-O Historian to Jail for Rejecting Holocaust as Lie

Syrian Army Liberates Mainly-Christian Town of Qaryatayn from ISIS

15 Afghan Army Trainees Killed in Kabul Attack

Turkish President Erdogan says US not a Civilized Country

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Visited Israel Secretly: Report

US-Backed Militias to Stay in Raqqa Seeking to Establish Kurdish Region in Syria

West Eyes Recolonization of Africa by Endless War; Removing Gaddafi First Step

Zionist Settlers Steal Olive Harvest of Palestinian Farmers

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia

UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party

N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable

Kurdish Referendum, Three Risks Causing Turkish Antipathy

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed

Afghan Forces Battle ISIS Terrorists in Kunar, Eight Killed

4.5 Million Yemen School Kids Face Uncertain Future Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UNICEF

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

2 Pilots Killed as UAE Military Helicopter Crashes in Yemen

Israeli Regime Raids Three Palestinian Media Outlets in West Bank

Ansarullah Leader Urges Yemenis to Resist Foreign Occupation Forces

Syrian Forces Seize Israeli-Made Weapons in ISIS Dens

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Three Israeli Troops Killed in Anti-Occupation Operation by Palestinian

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Iran, Iraq Military Commanders Hold Talks after Kurdish Referendum

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession

Saudi-Led Alliance Blacklisted for Killing Yemeni Children

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Turkish President Erdogan says US not a Civilized Country

Saturday 21 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Turkish President Erdogan says US not a Civilized Country

President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the US could not be called a civilized country.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the US could not be called a civilized country.

"What do they call America? The cradle of democracy. Such a thing cannot be a democracy and its name cannot be democracy," he said at the Civilizations Forum at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul.

"If America issues arrest warrants for my 13 bodyguards in a country where I went upon invitation, I'm sorry, but I will not say that country is civilized," Erdogan said at the Civilizations Forum at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul.

On June 15, the U.S. issued arrest warrants for 16 people including Erdogan's bodyguards allegedly linked with a brawl outside the Turkish embassy in Washington during the Turkish president's visit in May.

The president said he and his security team faced threats during his visit. "They [security guards] took measures for us. And even two of them [guards] were not even there. Can there be such justice?" he added.

Erdogan criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's policy regarding Muslims saying Turkey never closed its doors to people who thought differently.

"Muslims in America are facing expulsion so it means there is a problem in the country," he said, adding he had doubts on Trump's ability to "judge" a civilization.

Erdogan also said the U.S. president used the term "terrorist" solely for Muslims.

"Here you are, the Buddhists in Myanmar killed Muslims of Rohingya. Can they call the Buddhists in the same way? No. Why? Because they do yoga. Could it be such a nonsense? Do they say the same thing for Christians or Jewish terrorists? No," he said.

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar have been described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people. Since Aug. 25, nearly 600,000 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh, according to the UN.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Erdogan US Trump Civilized Country

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Philippines Army Launches Mopping-up Op in Already ISIS-Held Marawi
Rohingyas Live in Dire Conditions after Fleeing Myanmarese Regime Ethnic Cleansing
Yemeni Children Start New School-Year at Schools Destroyed by Saudi Airstrikes
Afghan Forces Discover, Defuse Truck Bomb in Kabul, Suicide Bomber Killed
Philippines Army Launches Mopping-up Op in Already ISIS-Held Marawi

Philippines Army Launches Mopping-up Op in Already ISIS-Held Marawi

Forty-Five Worshipers Massacred after Terrorists Attacked Shiites` Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan
Drone footage shows devastation in Portugal after wildfires
Thousands Protest in Yemeni Capital to Condemn Saudi Aggression
Syrian Army Discovers ISIL`s Huge Warehouse with US Weapons in Al-Mayadeen