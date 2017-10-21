Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 21 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Turkish President Erdogan says US not a Civilized Country

Turkish President Erdogan says US not a Civilized Country

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the US could not be called a civilized country.

Syria Censures UN for Failure to Stop, Slam Israeli Aggressions Syria on Saturday condemned a new Israeli aggression on Quneitra countryside, terming it as collaboration between the Israeli and armed terrorist groups

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Visited Israel Secretly: Report An Israeli regime official has confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman secretly visited Tel Aviv in September.

15 Afghan Army Trainees Killed in Kabul Attack A a terrorist has killed 15 Afghan army cadets as they were leaving their base in the capital, Kabul

Somalia to Declare War on Al-Shabab as Mogadishu’s Death Toll Tops 358 Somalia’s president is expected to announce a state of war against al-Shabab terrorist group blamed for the country’s deadliest terror attack

Syrian Army Liberates Mainly-Christian Town of Qaryatayn from ISIS Syrian army has liberated the ancient city of Qarytayn from ISIS terrorist group on Saturday.

Iraqi Forces Liberate Kirkuk Province, Repel Kurdish Militias from Disputed Areas Iraqi forces have managed to completely liberate the oil-rich province of Kirkuk from Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, on Saturday after claiming control of Altun Kupri town

Militants Kill 52 Egyptian Forces in Desert Ambush More than 50 Egyptian police and conscripts were killed and six more wounded on Friday during a raid on a militant hideout in the western desert.

US-Backed Militias to Stay in Raqqa Seeking to Establish Kurdish Region in Syria The US-backed Syrian militias who have recently recaptured Raqqa say they will not leave the city and will make it a part of the so-called federal government in northern Syria.

Germany Sentences 88-Y-O Historian to Jail for Rejecting Holocaust as Lie A German court has sentenced an 88-year-old historian to six months in prison for denying Holocaust.

Iran’s Top General Visits Syrian War Front Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri has visited the frontline of Syrian war on terror

HR groups Call to Save Prisoners in Bahrain amid Regime’s Crackdown Several human rights organizations have urged the international community to intervene and save citizens incarcerated by the Bahraini regime

Over 70 Killed as Terrorists Attack Mosques in Afghanistan At least 70 worshipers have been killed after terrorists attacked two Mosques in Afghanistan on Friday in the capital Kabul and the central Ghor Province.

High Ranking Hamas Delegation in Iran for Crucial Talks A high ranking delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement t,Hamas, arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday.

Over 300,000 Rohingya Children Face Hell on Earth in Refugee Camps: UNICEF At least 340,000 Rohingya Muslim children are living in squalid conditions in Bangladesh camps where they lack enough food, clean water and health care

US Influence Waning as Russian Warships Dock in Philippines Russian warships are in the Philippines as part of a new defense relationship was US influence wanes a country it considers as an ally.

North Korea Threatens US with Unimaginable Nuclear Strike North Korea has threatened to launch an “unimaginable” strike on the US, accusing the Trump administration of seeking to ignite war at any cost

Hamas Rejects Pressure to Surrender Arms, Recognize Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected pressure to disarm or recognize the usurper Israeli regime.

Russian President Reiterates Support for Syria in War on Terrorism Russian President reiterated that his country stands by the Syrian legitimate government in its war against terrorism within the framework of international law.

Syrian President Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror Syrian President has expressed his gratitude to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian government and nation for their support in the war on terror .

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Syria Censures UN for Failure to Stop, Slam Israeli Aggressions

Saturday 21 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Syria Censures UN for Failure to Stop, Slam Israeli Aggressions

Israeli warplane

Syria on Saturday condemned a new Israeli aggression on Quneitra countryside, terming it as collaboration between the Israeli and armed terrorist groups
Alwaght-Syria on Saturday condemned a new Israeli aggression on Quneitra countryside, terming it a new cycle of outright collusion between the Israeli occupation and armed terrorist groups and a desperate attempt to support these groups.

In two letters addressed to the United Nations Secretary General and Security Council President, Foreign and Expatriates Ministry stressed that Syria again warns of the serious repercussions of such repeated aggressive acts which support terrorism and its criminal organizations.

The latest Israeli aggression, the letter said, targeted a military site in Quneitra Countryside in a blatant violation of the Separation of Forces Agreement, noting that it came after terrorists linked to Israel had launched mortar shells, upon the instructions of the Israeli usurper region, on an area of empty land inside the occupied territories to give the Israeli enemy a pretext to carry out its aggression.

The new aggression leaves no doubt as to the links between the Israeli regime and terrorist organizations as facts and incidents add up to prove this said the Ministry, with the goal being the destabilization of Syria.

The attack is but a desperate attempt to shore up terrorist groups including ISIS and al-Nusra which have received heavy blows by the Syrian Arab Army, the letters added.

Syria is surprised over the UN Security Council’s inability to stop and condemn the Israeli attacks which constitute a flagrant violation of the principles of UN Charter, the rules of international law and all relevant resolutions issued by them, the ministry said, urging the UN Security council to take decisive steps to put an end to these repeated aggressions.

Syrian Army’s General Command said Saturday that the Israeli enemy attacked a Syrian military position in Quneitra Countryside, causing material damage.

The army’s Command added that the Israeli aggression came after terrorists had launched mortar shells, upon the instructions of the Israeli entity, on an area of empty land inside the occupied territories to give the Israeli enemy a pretext to carry out its aggression.

Tags :

Israeli Regime Syria UN Quneitra

