Saudi Crown Prince Visited Israel Secretly: Report

Alwaght- An Israeli official has confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman secretly visited Tel Aviv in September.

The Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP bin Salman met the occupying regime’s premier but refused to reveal the nature of his meetings in Tel Aviv, other people he met, as well as the results of his discussions with Benjamin Netanyahu.

The latest revelation confirmed the accuracy of what the Israeli regime's radio broadcast earlier, when it revealed that “an emir from the Saudi royal court visited the country secretly on 7 September and discussed with senior Israeli officials the idea of pushing forward regional peace.”

During that time, journalist Ariel Kahana, who works for the nationalist and right-wing weekly Makor Rishon, tweeted: “Bin Salman visited Israel with an official delegation and met with officials.”

A few days later, the famous Saudi blogger “Mujtahid” wrote: “The journalist Noga Tarnopolsky, a specialist in Israeli affairs who possesses international credibility, has confirmed Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Israel.”

Immediately after, the hashtag #Bin_Salman_Visited_Israel topped the most circulated Twitter hashtags in a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

This is while Saudi and Israeli regimes do not have formal diplomatic relations. And while there had already been reports that Riyadh and Tel Aviv have been tilting toward one another in recent years, a confirmed visit by an official as high in ranking as bin Salman takes the matter to a completely new and potentially explosive level as anti-Israeli sentiments continue to be high among Muslim and Arab nations.

During his visit to the West Asia region in May, US President Donald Trump made a direct flight between Riyadh to Tel Aviv in what was termed as the first direct flight between the two cities.

The Saudi rulers claim to be the custodians of the two holy Islamic sites in Mecca and Medina but have moved ahead to establish ties with the Israeli regime which continues to occupy Palestinian territories especially the al-Aqsa mosque in al-Quds (Jerusalem), the third holiest site in Islam.

Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said it is time for Tel Aviv to make public its close ties with some Arab countries.