Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Visited Israel Secretly: Report

  Saturday 21 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

An Israeli regime official has confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman secretly visited Tel Aviv in September.

15 Afghan Army Trainees Killed in Kabul Attack A a terrorist has killed 15 Afghan army cadets as they were leaving their base in the capital, Kabul

Somalia to Declare War on Al-Shabab as Mogadishu’s Death Toll Tops 358 Somalia’s president is expected to announce a state of war against al-Shabab terrorist group blamed for the country’s deadliest terror attack

Syrian Army Liberates Mainly-Christian Town of Qaryatayn from ISIS Syrian army has liberated the ancient city of Qarytayn from ISIS terrorist group on Saturday.

Iraqi Forces Liberate Kirkuk Province, Repel Kurdish Militias from Disputed Areas Iraqi forces have managed to completely liberate the oil-rich province of Kirkuk from Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, on Saturday after claiming control of Altun Kupri town

Militants Kill 52 Egyptian Forces in Desert Ambush More than 50 Egyptian police and conscripts were killed and six more wounded on Friday during a raid on a militant hideout in the western desert.

US-Backed Militias to Stay in Raqqa Seeking to Establish Kurdish Region in Syria The US-backed Syrian militias who have recently recaptured Raqqa say they will not leave the city and will make it a part of the so-called federal government in northern Syria.

Germany Sentences 88-Y-O Historian to Jail for Rejecting Holocaust as Lie A German court has sentenced an 88-year-old historian to six months in prison for denying Holocaust.

Iran’s Top General Visits Syrian War Front Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri has visited the frontline of Syrian war on terror

HR groups Call to Save Prisoners in Bahrain amid Regime’s Crackdown Several human rights organizations have urged the international community to intervene and save citizens incarcerated by the Bahraini regime

Over 70 Killed as Terrorists Attack Mosques in Afghanistan At least 70 worshipers have been killed after terrorists attacked two Mosques in Afghanistan on Friday in the capital Kabul and the central Ghor Province.

High Ranking Hamas Delegation in Iran for Crucial Talks A high ranking delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement t,Hamas, arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday.

Over 300,000 Rohingya Children Face Hell on Earth in Refugee Camps: UNICEF At least 340,000 Rohingya Muslim children are living in squalid conditions in Bangladesh camps where they lack enough food, clean water and health care

US Influence Waning as Russian Warships Dock in Philippines Russian warships are in the Philippines as part of a new defense relationship was US influence wanes a country it considers as an ally.

North Korea Threatens US with Unimaginable Nuclear Strike North Korea has threatened to launch an “unimaginable” strike on the US, accusing the Trump administration of seeking to ignite war at any cost

Hamas Rejects Pressure to Surrender Arms, Recognize Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected pressure to disarm or recognize the usurper Israeli regime.

Russian President Reiterates Support for Syria in War on Terrorism Russian President reiterated that his country stands by the Syrian legitimate government in its war against terrorism within the framework of international law.

Syrian President Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror Syrian President has expressed his gratitude to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian government and nation for their support in the war on terror .

Bahrainis Slam Plans to Establish Ties with Israeli Regime Bahrainis have taken to the streets to condemn the Al Khalifa regime’s plan to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Full Facial Covering Banned for Muslim Women in Quebec, Canada Lawmakers in the Canadian province of Quebec have approved legislation prohibiting anyone from wearing a face-covering veil (niqab or burqa) .

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Saturday 21 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman Visited Israel Secretly: Report
Alwaght-An Israeli regime official has confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman secretly visited Tel Aviv in September.

The Zionist official, speaking on condition of anonymity to AFP anonymous, refused to reveal the nature of bin Salman’s meetings in Tel Aviv, the people he met, as well as the results of his discussions with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The latest revelation confirmed the accuracy of what the Israeli regime's radio broadcast earlier, when it revealed that “an emir from the Saudi royal court visited the country secretly on 7 September and discussed with senior Israeli officials the idea of pushing forward regional peace.”

During that time, journalist Ariel Kahana, who works for the nationalist and right-wing weekly Makor Rishon, tweeted: “Bin Salman visited Israel with an official delegation and met with officials.”

A few days later, the famous Saudi blogger “Mujtahid” wrote: “The journalist Noga Tarnopolsky, a specialist in Israeli affairs who possesses international credibility, has confirmed Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Israel.”

Immediately after, the hashtag #Bin_Salman_Visited_Israel topped the most circulated Twitter hashtags in a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

This is while Saudi Arabia and Israel do not have formal diplomatic relations. And while there had already been reports that the Israeli and Saudi regimes have been tilting toward one another in recent years, a confirmed visit by an official as high in ranking as bin Salman takes the matter to a completely new and potentially explosive level as anti-Israeli sentiments continue to be high on the Arab street.

During his visit to the West Asia region in May, US President Donald Trump made a direct flight between Riyadh to Tel Aviv in what was termed as the first direct flight between the two cities.

The Saudi rulers claim to be the custodians of the two holy Islamic sites in Mecca and Medina but have moved ahead to establish ties with the Israeli regime which continues to occupy Palestinian territories especially the al-Aqsa mosque in al-Quds (Jerusalem), the third holiest site in Islam.

Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said it is time for Tel Aviv make public its close ties with some Arab countries.

