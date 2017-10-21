15 Afghan Army Trainees Killed in Kabul Attack

Alwaght-A a terrorist has killed 15 Afghan army cadets as they were leaving their base in the capital, Kabul, officials said, taking the death toll from terrorists attacks this week across the war-torn country to more than 220.

The suicide bombing on Saturday was the second such incident in Kabul in 24 hours, and the seventh major assault in Afghanistan since Tuesday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's ambush. The Taliban has been involved in four other attacks on police and military bases this week.

Dawlat Waziri, defense ministry spokesman, said the suicide bomber targeted a minibus carrying the trainees right in front of a military academy in the Charrahi Qambar area of Kabul.

Earlier on Saturday, two rockets landed near the international military headquarters in Kabul, in an attack claimed by the Taliban.

Afghan officials say suicide bombers killed at least 89 people in two attacks on mosques in Afghanistan on Friday. ISIS Takfiri terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Kabul's Shiite Muslim Imam Zamam mosque that left 53 worshipers dead.

The spate of deadly attacks underscores deteriorating security across Afghanistan as the resurgent Taliban step up their attacks on security installations with devastating effect and the ISIS terrorist group continue to target Shiite mosques.

The terrorist groups continue to carry out deadly attacks across Afghanistan despite the presence of US-led NATO troops in the war-torn country.