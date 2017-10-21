Syrian Army Liberates Mainly-Christian Town of Qaryatayn from ISIS

Alwaght- Syrian army has liberated the ancient city of Qaryatayn from ISIS terrorist group on Saturday.

According to al-Masdar news, the operation was part of a two week long offensive against ISIS-held desert region of the Homs Governorate

The mainly Christian Qaryatayn town is located in southeastern countryside of the Homs Governorate in a junction that connects the Iraqi border with Palmyra and from Palmyra through to Damascus.

With Qaryatayn liberated, the Syrian Arab Army will now concentrate on the remaining ISIS sleeper cells in this desert region of the Homs Governorate