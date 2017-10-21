Germany Sentences 88-Y-O Historian to Jail for Rejecting Holocaust as Lie

Alwaght- A German court has sentenced an 88-year-old historian to six months in prison for denying Holocaust.

Ursula Haverbeck, a revisionist historian, was sentenced by a Berlin court on Monday for expressing her opinion on holocaust in January 2016 when she said, at an event in Berlin, the Holocaust did not take place and gas chambers in Auschwitz concentration camp “were not real”.

Jews claim Adolf Hitler has massacred an estimated 1.1 million Jews in Auschwitz. Ms Haverbeck says Auschwitz was a labour camp rather than an extermination camp.

Denying the Holocaust is a criminal offence in Germany and carries a sentence of between three months to five years in prison.

She already was twice sentenced to prison over declaring that according to her studies the Holocaust was “the biggest and most sustainable lie in history".

However, she has not served her sentences because she has appealed all of the verdicts and the hearings are incomplete.

