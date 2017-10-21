Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 21 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

News

Militants Kill 52 Egyptian Forces in Desert Ambush

Militants Kill 52 Egyptian Forces in Desert Ambush

More than 50 Egyptian police and conscripts were killed and six more wounded on Friday during a raid on a militant hideout in the western desert.

US-Backed Militias to Stay in Raqqa Seeking to Establish Kurdish Region in Syria The US-backed Syrian militias who have recently recaptured Raqqa say they will not leave the city and will make it a part of the so-called federal government in northern Syria.

Germany Sentences 88-Y-O Historian to Jail for Rejecting Holocaust as Lie A German court has sentenced an 88-year-old historian to six months in prison for denying Holocaust.

Iran’s Top General Visits Syrian War Front Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri has visited the frontline of Syrian war on terror

HR groups Call to Save Prisoners in Bahrain amid Regime’s Crackdown Several human rights organizations have urged the international community to intervene and save citizens incarcerated by the Bahraini regime

Over 70 Killed as Terrorists Attack Mosques in Afghanistan At least 70 worshipers have been killed after terrorists attacked two Mosques in Afghanistan on Friday in the capital Kabul and the central Ghor Province.

High Ranking Hamas Delegation in Iran for Crucial Talks A high ranking delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement t,Hamas, arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday.

Over 300,000 Rohingya Children Face Hell on Earth in Refugee Camps: UNICEF At least 340,000 Rohingya Muslim children are living in squalid conditions in Bangladesh camps where they lack enough food, clean water and health care

US Influence Waning as Russian Warships Dock in Philippines Russian warships are in the Philippines as part of a new defense relationship was US influence wanes a country it considers as an ally.

North Korea Threatens US with Unimaginable Nuclear Strike North Korea has threatened to launch an “unimaginable” strike on the US, accusing the Trump administration of seeking to ignite war at any cost

Hamas Rejects Pressure to Surrender Arms, Recognize Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected pressure to disarm or recognize the usurper Israeli regime.

Russian President Reiterates Support for Syria in War on Terrorism Russian President reiterated that his country stands by the Syrian legitimate government in its war against terrorism within the framework of international law.

Syrian President Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror Syrian President has expressed his gratitude to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian government and nation for their support in the war on terror .

Bahrainis Slam Plans to Establish Ties with Israeli Regime Bahrainis have taken to the streets to condemn the Al Khalifa regime’s plan to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Full Facial Covering Banned for Muslim Women in Quebec, Canada Lawmakers in the Canadian province of Quebec have approved legislation prohibiting anyone from wearing a face-covering veil (niqab or burqa) .

Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar At least 40 government troops have been killed in an attack targeting a military base in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.

Rohingyas Face State-Perpetrated Crimes against Humanity: Amnesty -A global human rights group has accused Myanmar’s security forces of committing crimes against humanity against Rohingya Muslims .

Israeli Regime Raids Three Palestinian Media Outlets in West Bank Israeli regime forces have raided Palestinian media companies in the illegally occupied West Bank overnight, shutting down production facilities and offices.

Qatar Emir Slams Unjust Saudi-Imposed Siege Qatar’s Emir says he is "open to dialogue" in resolving the four-month blockade imposed by Saudi-led regimes, calling the move an "unjust siege".

Iran to Shred Nuclear Deal if Other Party Tears It up: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has warned that Iran will shred the nuclear deal with six world powers if the other party chooses to tear it up.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey’s EU Bid Between European Rejection, Approval

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Militants Kill 52 Egyptian Forces in Desert Ambush

Germany Sentences 88-Y-O Historian to Jail for Rejecting Holocaust as Lie

US-Backed Militias to Stay in Raqqa Seeking to Establish Kurdish Region in Syria

West Eyes Recolonization of Africa by Endless War; Removing Gaddafi First Step

Israeli Regime Launches Fresh Attack on Syria

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

Russian Forces Nab ISIS Terrorists Preparing Attacks

Ansarullah Leader Urges Yemenis to Resist Foreign Occupation Forces

US UNESCO Exit Signaling Washington Frustration, Hegemony Decline

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal

North Korea Brands Trump Strangler of Peace, Warns Australia

UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party

Syrian President Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror

Death Toll from Somalia’s Deadliest Incident Tops to 300

North Korea Says Nuclear War May Break Out, US Conducts Drills

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Zionist Settlers Steal Olive Harvest of Palestinian Farmers

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Unity Govt. Meeting in Gaza

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

US Hypocrisy Caused Death of Russian General in Syria: Moscow

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Germany Sentences 88-Y-O Historian to Jail for Rejecting Holocaust as Lie

Saturday 21 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Germany Sentences 88-Y-O Historian to Jail for Rejecting Holocaust as Lie

Ursula Haverbeck, a revisionist historian, sentenced by a Berlin court to prison over saying Holocaust was biggest lie in history

A German court has sentenced an 88-year-old historian to six months in prison for denying Holocaust.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- A German court has sentenced an 88-year-old historian to six months in prison for denying Holocaust.

Ursula Haverbeck, a revisionist historian, was sentenced by a Berlin court on Monday for expressing her opinion on holocaust in January 2016 when she said, at an event in Berlin, the Holocaust did not take place and gas chambers in Auschwitz concentration camp “were not real”.

Jews claim Adolf Hitler has massacred an estimated 1.1 million Jews in Auschwitz. Ms Haverbeck says Auschwitz was a labour camp rather than an extermination camp.

Denying the Holocaust is a criminal offence in Germany and carries a sentence of between three months to five years in prison. 

She already was twice sentenced to prison over declaring that according to her studies the Holocaust was “the biggest and most sustainable lie in history".

However, she has not served her sentences because she has appealed all of the verdicts and the hearings are incomplete.

Many historians around the world have stated that the Holocaust is an exaggeration or a hoax arising out of a deliberate Jewish conspiracy, designed to advance the interest of Jews at the expense of other peoples. However, they have been faced with tough repercussions over expressing their viewpoints and were accused of being antisemitic that is illegal in 16 countries, including Germany.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Germany Holocaust Ursula Haverbeck Revisionist Historian Court Sentence

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Philippines Army Launches Mopping-up Op in Already ISIS-Held Marawi
Rohingyas Live in Dire Conditions after Fleeing Myanmarese Regime Ethnic Cleansing
Yemeni Children Start New School-Year at Schools Destroyed by Saudi Airstrikes
Afghan Forces Discover, Defuse Truck Bomb in Kabul, Suicide Bomber Killed
Philippines Army Launches Mopping-up Op in Already ISIS-Held Marawi

Philippines Army Launches Mopping-up Op in Already ISIS-Held Marawi

Forty-Five Worshipers Massacred after Terrorists Attacked Shiites` Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan
Drone footage shows devastation in Portugal after wildfires
Thousands Protest in Yemeni Capital to Condemn Saudi Aggression
Syrian Army Discovers ISIL`s Huge Warehouse with US Weapons in Al-Mayadeen