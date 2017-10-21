Turkey’s EU Bid Between European Rejection, Approval

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 21 October 2017
Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Germany Sentences 88-Y-O Historian to Jail for Saying Holocaust Was Lie

Germany Sentences 88-Y-O Historian to Jail for Saying Holocaust Was Lie

A German court has sentenced an 88-year-old historian to six months in prison for denying Holocaust.

Iran’s Top General Visits Syrian War Front Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri has visited the frontline of Syrian war on terror

HR groups Call to Save Prisoners in Bahrain amid Regime’s Crackdown Several human rights organizations have urged the international community to intervene and save citizens incarcerated by the Bahraini regime

Over 70 Killed as Terrorists Attack Mosques in Afghanistan At least 70 worshipers have been killed after terrorists attacked two Mosques in Afghanistan on Friday in the capital Kabul and the central Ghor Province.

High Ranking Hamas Delegation in Iran for Crucial Talks A high ranking delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement t,Hamas, arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday.

Over 300,000 Rohingya Children Face Hell on Earth in Refugee Camps: UNICEF At least 340,000 Rohingya Muslim children are living in squalid conditions in Bangladesh camps where they lack enough food, clean water and health care

US Influence Waning as Russian Warships Dock in Philippines Russian warships are in the Philippines as part of a new defense relationship was US influence wanes a country it considers as an ally.

North Korea Threatens US with Unimaginable Nuclear Strike North Korea has threatened to launch an “unimaginable” strike on the US, accusing the Trump administration of seeking to ignite war at any cost

Hamas Rejects Pressure to Surrender Arms, Recognize Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected pressure to disarm or recognize the usurper Israeli regime.

Russian President Reiterates Support for Syria in War on Terrorism Russian President reiterated that his country stands by the Syrian legitimate government in its war against terrorism within the framework of international law.

Syrian President Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror Syrian President has expressed his gratitude to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian government and nation for their support in the war on terror .

Bahrainis Slam Plans to Establish Ties with Israeli Regime Bahrainis have taken to the streets to condemn the Al Khalifa regime’s plan to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Full Facial Covering Banned for Muslim Women in Quebec, Canada Lawmakers in the Canadian province of Quebec have approved legislation prohibiting anyone from wearing a face-covering veil (niqab or burqa) .

Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar At least 40 government troops have been killed in an attack targeting a military base in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.

Rohingyas Face State-Perpetrated Crimes against Humanity: Amnesty -A global human rights group has accused Myanmar’s security forces of committing crimes against humanity against Rohingya Muslims .

Israeli Regime Raids Three Palestinian Media Outlets in West Bank Israeli regime forces have raided Palestinian media companies in the illegally occupied West Bank overnight, shutting down production facilities and offices.

Qatar Emir Slams Unjust Saudi-Imposed Siege Qatar’s Emir says he is "open to dialogue" in resolving the four-month blockade imposed by Saudi-led regimes, calling the move an "unjust siege".

Iran to Shred Nuclear Deal if Other Party Tears It up: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has warned that Iran will shred the nuclear deal with six world powers if the other party chooses to tear it up.

Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on Kurdish militias have pull out on Tuesday form more areas of Mosul as Iraqi forces continue to advance on in Peshmerga-held disputed areas

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal Israeli regime’s premier said on Tuesday Tel Aviv would not negotiate with a Palestinian government that includes Hamas resistance movement, in a blatant move to hamper reconciliation agreement between the two main Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Turkey’s EU Bid Between European Rejection, Approval

Saturday 21 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey’s EU Bid Between European Rejection, Approval

With EU Accession Not in Sight, Frustrated Turkey Seeks Regional Relations

Alwaght- Since foundation of the modern Turkey by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, being a European nation has been a Turkish dream. The will was an open demand in 1987, the year Ankara said it wanted to be a member of the European Union. An official bid for accession was made by Turkey to join the bloc in 1999; however, talks to discuss the membership were launched in 2005. Turkey was given a 10-year deadline to reform its political, social, and economic structure, an arrangement required to meet the European values and standards.

Thirteen years on, Turkey is still desperately struggling to make its way into the 28-nation union. This is while the two sides' relationship is experiencing an unprecedented diplomatic chill. The uncertainty has drawn reactions by Turkish President Rajab Tayyip Erdogan who urged Europe to be clear on whether or not it wants Turkey in.

“I would like to hear a clear declaration. If you want to accept Turkey, just do it. If you don't want to, just tell that,” Erdogan was quoted as saying during his visit to Poland on October 17.

There are some questions to ask: Why does not the EU accept Turkey as a member? Why does not EU come clear on the case? And why are the Turkish leaders, and on top of them Erdogan, still negotiating despite making no progress during the past 13 years?

Here are the drives pushing the EU members to withhold their green light to the Turkish coming on board:

Turkey is a Muslim nation

With its 80 million overwhelmingly Muslim population, Turkey will largely change the Union's demographic composition if accepted. This is significant with regard to two issues: First, in the EU nearly all of the decisions are made through voting, with each country’s voting power is determined by the size of its population. The Turkish population is larger than those of the important member states of the Union such as France, Italy, and Spain. So, the country can outstrip their power in the bloc upon its accession. With regard to Turkey's Islamic religion, this is hardly approved of by the bloc. The second issue is related to the religious inconsistency of Turkey with other members. In fact, by taking the 80-million Turkey in, the Christian Europe will redesign its demographic structure in favor of Muslims. In recent years, the 6 percent growth of the Muslim population in Europe has been source of concerns for the European leaders. Some events like the terrorist attacks in France, Belgium, and Britain even doubled the European security worries. Reports suggest that the Turks are the second largest ethnic group joining such terrorist groups as ISIS. On the other side, despite readiness to make large-scale reforms, the Turkish society remains resistant to accepting all of the European values. If it becomes an EU member, the conservative and traditional Turkey will still stand foreign to some of European standards. Therefore, the European governments believe that getting in a country with different culture and worldview will only add to the already-increasing EU problems.

EU-favored democracy

One of the main issues put to discussion in the initial stages of the Turkish bid has been the political, economic, and social reform in order to be in tune with the Europeans. It remains a gap between the two sides, even now after over a decade. Turkey has done its best to meet the European standards, but human rights, in the eyes of the EU, remain a flaw of the applicant. Crackdown on freedom of speech, women’s rights, and rising influence of the religious doctrinaires in the society and power structure are also irritating to the EU. The European criticism of Turkey over political prisoners as well as jailed journalists continues to make headlines. This is even worsened as Turkey nearly two months ago arrested two Turkish-German citizens. The military leaders' penetration to the government body and the last year’s failed coup attempt have considerably distanced Turkey from the Europe-eyed democracy.

Administratively, the Justice and Development Party of Turkey, despite Erdogan's zeal to see Turkey a member of the EU, shows strong antipathy to the many of the European values that underpin accession standards. Also, Erdogan’s crackdown on the opposition, post-coup mass arrests, and the solidification of power after mid-April constitution amendment referendum all are on the collision course with the European criteria. The Turkish president also engaged in rows with influential EU members including Germany, Netherlands, and Greece. During the early March campaign for Turkish constitutional reforms, German and Dutch officials barred the Turkish ministers from speeches for Turkish nationals in their countries, signaling chill in bilateral relations.

Europe’s Geopolitical considerations

Although in many areas, Turkey has presented itself in the equations as a European nation, when it comes to accession the Turkish borders highlight themselves as a matter of division. Once Turkey is taken in, Europe will be directly linked to the West Asia, a region where the chaos is raging. After all, it has to decide to have a member like Turkey that borders Syria and Iraq, two hot spots of the region. The Turkish membership means that Europe has to protect a country that is under constant risk of coming under terrorist attacks. This puts excessive responsibility on the shoulder of the EU, and will highly likely lead the Union to direct engagement with the terrorist groups.

Kurdish challenge

Ethnic minorities and the identity gaps are fundamentally divisive issues between Ankara and the EU. The Kurds of Turkey account for 18 percent of the country’s population. The EU persistently calls on the Turkish leaders to solve the decades-long conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) once and forever through political ways. But Ankara blacklisted it as a terrorist organization. The PKK attacks for nearly four decades played a major role in destabilizing Turkey’s eastern regions. The European bloc is worried that once Turkey joins it, the Kurdish challenge will be dragged into the heart of the Union.

Turkey’s rifts with neighbors

Turkey has a deep-rooted dispute with Greece over division of island country of Cyprus into two Turkish and Greek parts. It in the mid-1970s turkey launched an invasion into the island and involved in a war with Greece, a member of the EU. Thus, the Turkish support for the Turks of Cyprus and Greece is another source of discord between Ankara and the EU. Turkey also has dispute with Armenia dating back to a century ago. Yerevan argues that the Ottoman Empire, out of which the modern Turkey was born, committed genocide against the Armenians in early 20th century, something Ankara so far rejected to take responsibility for.

It is because of these obstacles and political considerations that the EU declines to accept Ankara at least in the short and mid-term. But the block does not give a one-off rejection to Turkey. This stems from the need for Turkey in various cases, including:

Turkey as a powerful NATO member

Since the Cold War, Turkey has been identified as the West’s ally for its alliance with the Western Bloc against the Soviet Union. Its links to the West qualified it as a member of the NATO. Turkey's NATO membership is of significance to the Europeans for its military strength. Turkey’s potential membership of the EU will make the bloc enjoy an effective member on board, especially practical and weighty when it comes to confronting Russia.

Turkey as an energy corridor to Europe

Its neighboring the resource-rich countries of the region gives Turkey geopolitical importance for the energy-thirsty Europe. Turning down its membership bid could cause Turkey's discomfort as the energy transit terminal and provoking it work against the European interests.

Brexit and EU discredit

The exit from EU of Britain as a top power is a big loss for the reputation of the bloc. On the other hand, other countries' membership bids are source of validity restoration and balance to the EU. And so the longer time the accession process takes, the more attention the EU can call.

Turkey as a gate of security risks to EU

If the European countries fail to work with Ankara to deal with such challenges as the refugees, drugs, and terrorism, they have to expect political, security, and economic consequences. This makes the Europeans in need of Turkey. Making Turkey an expectant bidder will allow the EU to push Ankara for more accordance with the European policies. The recent Turkish arrangements in relation to the refugees have drawn the European, mainly the German, praise, and can result in success of Ankara bid. Otherwise, the Turkish leaders can play with the refugees, terrorism, and drugs cards against Europe.

In general, the EU finds the disadvantages of Turkey accession outstripping its advantages. However, the need for alliance makes the Europeans keep Turkey waiting. On the other side, Erdogan knows the abovementioned points, but he has his own drives behind chasing his dreams. First, being a European nation is an old wish of the Turkish people and its pursuit by the Justice and Development Party is especially crucial for the president. Second, Turkey’s secular parties as well as the military are still hopeful to see their country an EU member. The issue is present in the Turkish society as a social demand, with people believing that this status will highly improve their economic and social conditions. Losing the membership struggle will deal a severe blow to the popularity as well as political position of Erdogan’s party. Moreover, when it comes to trade with the EU, Turkey gains enormous benefit which certainly doubles if Ankara becomes a member. And finally, for long years, Turkey has very well identified itself under the Western identity. Westernization of the country was an ideology of its founder. Return to the West and friendly relations with the European powers links the Turks to nostalgia of Ottoman Empire's climax. All these push to the conclusion that EU membership remains a top Turkish demand, and Ankara will press towards this aim despite the Europ's unwillingness. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Turkey EU Bid Terrorism Erdogan Refugees Trade

