Iran’s Top General Visits Syrian War Front

Alwaght-- Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri has visited the frontline of Syrian war on terror and hailed recent advances made by Syrian troops and their allies.

“Thanks God…, we are witnessing remarkable successes of the resistance front and the shrine defenders against the terrorist groups,” Major General Baqeri said, addressing a gathering of Iranian military advisers and resistance front forces in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo.

The advances and victories of the resistance front forces are continuing and the lives of the terrorist Takfiri groups have reached their end, he noted.

The commander also described the coordination among the Syrian army, people, and the resistance forces as “exemplary” and stressed the need to continue the close cooperation.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the top Iranian general has traveled to Syria to broaden defense and military cooperation with the Arab country and promote cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Baqeri has already met with his Syrian President Bashar al Assad and his counterpart, General Ali Abdullah Ayoub with talks centering on military ties between the two countries and cooperation in war on terrorism.