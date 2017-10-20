Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 20 October 2017
Over 70 Killed as Terrorists Attack Mosques in Afghanistan

Friday 20 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Over 70 Killed as Terrorists Attack Mosques in Afghanistan

Aftermath of an attack on a Shi’ite Muslim mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2017.

At least 70 worshipers have been killed after terrorists attacked two Mosques in Afghanistan on Friday in the capital Kabul and the central Ghor Province.
Alwaght-At least 70 worshippers have been killed after terrorists attacked two Mosques in Afghanistan on Friday in the capital Kabul and the central Ghor Province.

In the Kabul attack, an armed man opened fire on worshippers at Imam Zaman Shiite mosque in the western Dasht-e-Barchi as worshippers gathered for prayers.

A senior security official said the exact number of casualties was unknown but that security forces at the scene had removed at least 39 bodies.

Kabul crime branch chief General Mohammad Salim Almas has described the attacker as a suicide bomber.

Major-General Alimast Momand, of the interior ministry has confirmed that the suicide bombing at the Imam Zaman Mosque killed at least 39 people and wounded 45 more.

He said the attacker was on foot and walked into to the mosque where he detonated his explosives.

Friday's second attack at a Sunni mosque occurred in the central province of Ghor.

Iqbal Nezami, a spokesman for the Ghor provincial police, said at least 33 people were killed in the bombing that appeared to target a local leader.

The targeted official was a top local political and military leader of the Jamiat political party in Ghor.

He was killed along with as many as 30 other worshippers, according to a statement from Atta Mohammad Noor, a leading figure in Jamiat and the governor of Balkh province.

Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim population has been heavily hit this year, with at least 84 people killed and 194 wounded in attacks on their mosques and religious ceremonies, according to a UN report released last week.

Among those were at least two attacks on mosques in Kabul in August and September.

The last attack in Kabul happened on September 29 as the faithful prepared to commemorate Ashura, one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar.

Responsibility for many of the attacks have been claimed by the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group which has established itself in Afghanistan despite the presence of US-led NATO troops in the war-torn country.

