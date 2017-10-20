High Ranking Delegation in Iran for Crucial Talks

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 20 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

A high ranking delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement t,Hamas, arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday.

Over 300,000 Rohingya Children Face Hell on Earth in Refugee Camps: UNICEF At least 340,000 Rohingya Muslim children are living in squalid conditions in Bangladesh camps where they lack enough food, clean water and health care

US Influence Waning as Russian Warships Dock in Philippines Russian warships are in the Philippines as part of a new defense relationship was US influence wanes a country it considers as an ally.

North Korea Threatens US with Unimaginable Nuclear Strike North Korea has threatened to launch an “unimaginable” strike on the US, accusing the Trump administration of seeking to ignite war at any cost

Hamas Rejects Pressure to Surrender Arms, Recognize Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected pressure to disarm or recognize the usurper Israeli regime.

Russian President Reiterates Support for Syria in War on Terrorism Russian President reiterated that his country stands by the Syrian legitimate government in its war against terrorism within the framework of international law.

Syrian President Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror Syrian President has expressed his gratitude to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian government and nation for their support in the war on terror .

Bahrainis Slam Plans to Establish Ties with Israeli Regime Bahrainis have taken to the streets to condemn the Al Khalifa regime’s plan to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Full Facial Covering Banned for Muslim Women in Quebec, Canada Lawmakers in the Canadian province of Quebec have approved legislation prohibiting anyone from wearing a face-covering veil (niqab or burqa) .

Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar At least 40 government troops have been killed in an attack targeting a military base in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.

Rohingyas Face State-Perpetrated Crimes against Humanity: Amnesty -A global human rights group has accused Myanmar’s security forces of committing crimes against humanity against Rohingya Muslims .

Israeli Regime Raids Three Palestinian Media Outlets in West Bank Israeli regime forces have raided Palestinian media companies in the illegally occupied West Bank overnight, shutting down production facilities and offices.

Qatar Emir Slams Unjust Saudi-Imposed Siege Qatar’s Emir says he is "open to dialogue" in resolving the four-month blockade imposed by Saudi-led regimes, calling the move an "unjust siege".

Iran to Shred Nuclear Deal if Other Party Tears It up: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has warned that Iran will shred the nuclear deal with six world powers if the other party chooses to tear it up.

Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on Kurdish militias have pull out on Tuesday form more areas of Mosul as Iraqi forces continue to advance on in Peshmerga-held disputed areas

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal Israeli regime’s premier said on Tuesday Tel Aviv would not negotiate with a Palestinian government that includes Hamas resistance movement, in a blatant move to hamper reconciliation agreement between the two main Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah.

2 Pilots Killed as UAE Military Helicopter Crashes in Yemen The United Arab Emirates acknowledged on Tuesday that two of its pilots were killed when their military aggression plane crashed over Yemen’s Jawf province.

Venezuela’s Maduro Rejects Election Fraud Claims by US-Backed Opposition Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected claims of alleged election fraud during Sunday’s regional elections, reaffirming his country’s electoral transparency.

Iraqi President Slams Kurdistan Referendum as Provocative, Unilateral Iraqi President has called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership after a recent Kurdish referendum .

US Forces Shoot Two Afghan Children over Stone Throwing Two Afghan children have been shot and wounded by US troops in the eastern part of the country after they allegedly hurled stones to armored army vehicles

Alwaght-A high ranking delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement t,Hamas, arrived in  the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday.

The delegation is led by Saleh al-Arouri, Deputy Head of Hamas’s Political Bureau, and scheduled to meet with senior Iranian officials during their stay in the Islamic Republic.

According to sources in Gaza, talks are expected to tackle Hamas-Iran relations and recent developments in the Palestinian political arena, especially a landmark reconciliation agreement -- signed earlier this month in Cairo -- between Hamas and rival Palestinian faction Fatah.

Hamas's visit to Tehran follows improvement of relations between the Movement and Iran after several years of cold relations as a result of the Syrian crisis. It is part of a series of contacts with Arab and Muslim countries in light of the current developments on the reconciliation issue. 

Saleh Al-Arouri [

Early August, a high-level delegation of Hamas headed by political bureau member Ezzat al-Resheq arrived in Iran in response to an official invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, who was elected in May.

Following the visit to Tehran by al-Resheq, Hamas issued a statement saying it had reached an agreement with Iran to open a new chapter in mutual relations in order to confront the usurper Israeli regime and support Palestine, the al-Aqsa Mosque and the resistance movement.

Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

