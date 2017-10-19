Russian President Reiterates Support for Syria in War on Terrorism

Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated on Thursday that his country stands by the Syrian legitimate government in its war against terrorism within the framework of international law.

"Russia is fighting against terrorists along with the legitimate Syrian government and other regional states, acting based on international law… And I would like to say that these actions and positive moves are not easy for us. There are many contradictions in the region. But we are patient and with this patience we are working with all participants of this [reconciliation] process very carefully, respecting their interests," President Putin added in a speech at Valdai Discussion Club held in Sochi.

He affirmed that Russia works in an accurate and balanced way with all participants in the settlement process of Syria, adding that the Russian efforts were positive and professional that came in the needed time.

Putin pointed out that he had all grounds to believe that Moscow, along with Damascus, would soon defeat terrorists in Syria.

He said that the Syrian peace process was developing in a positive way, though there were still problems. He said there was a proposal to hold a Congress of Syrian peoples, bringing together representatives of all ethnic groups in Syria.

In a bid to aid the war-torn Arab nation in its war against foreign-sponsored terrorism, in September 2015, Russia started a campaign in Syria at an official request made by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Russian warplanes, based in Hmeymim, have so far significantly aided the government troops in ridding Syria of the widespread terrorism.