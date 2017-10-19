Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 19 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Syrian President Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror

Syrian President Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror

Syrian President has expressed his gratitude to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian government and nation for their support in the war on terror .

Bahrainis Slam Plans to Establish Ties with Israeli Regime Bahrainis have taken to the streets to condemn the Al Khalifa regime’s plan to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Full Facial Covering Banned for Muslim Women in Quebec, Canada Lawmakers in the Canadian province of Quebec have approved legislation prohibiting anyone from wearing a face-covering veil (niqab or burqa) .

Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar At least 40 government troops have been killed in an attack targeting a military base in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.

Rohingyas Face State-Perpetrated Crimes against Humanity: Amnesty -A global human rights group has accused Myanmar’s security forces of committing crimes against humanity against Rohingya Muslims .

Israeli Regime Raids Three Palestinian Media Outlets in West Bank Israeli regime forces have raided Palestinian media companies in the illegally occupied West Bank overnight, shutting down production facilities and offices.

Qatar Emir Slams Unjust Saudi-Imposed Siege Qatar’s Emir says he is "open to dialogue" in resolving the four-month blockade imposed by Saudi-led regimes, calling the move an "unjust siege".

Iran to Shred Nuclear Deal if Other Party Tears It up: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has warned that Iran will shred the nuclear deal with six world powers if the other party chooses to tear it up.

Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on Kurdish militias have pull out on Tuesday form more areas of Mosul as Iraqi forces continue to advance on in Peshmerga-held disputed areas

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal Israeli regime’s premier said on Tuesday Tel Aviv would not negotiate with a Palestinian government that includes Hamas resistance movement, in a blatant move to hamper reconciliation agreement between the two main Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah.

2 Pilots Killed as UAE Military Helicopter Crashes in Yemen The United Arab Emirates acknowledged on Tuesday that two of its pilots were killed when their military aggression plane crashed over Yemen’s Jawf province.

Venezuela’s Maduro Rejects Election Fraud Claims by US-Backed Opposition Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected claims of alleged election fraud during Sunday’s regional elections, reaffirming his country’s electoral transparency.

Iraqi President Slams Kurdistan Referendum as Provocative, Unilateral Iraqi President has called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership after a recent Kurdish referendum .

US Forces Shoot Two Afghan Children over Stone Throwing Two Afghan children have been shot and wounded by US troops in the eastern part of the country after they allegedly hurled stones to armored army vehicles

Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri is currently in Syria for important military and defense talks.

N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts North Korea possesses a weapon capable of shutting down the US power grid and killing 90 percent of Americans within a year, two American experts warned US Congress.

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed US drone strikes have reportedly killed 31 people on Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Monday and Tuesday.

Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan Taliban attacks kill at least 61 and Injures 179 in Afghanistan’s Paktia and Ghazni Provinces

Iraqi Forces Retake Khanaqin as Part of Multi-Fronted Op against Kurdish Militia Iraqi Forces took control on Tuesday of Khanaqin district as Kurdish militias continue withdrawing from disputed area.

15 Killed, 60 Wounded as Taliban Attack Afghan police HQ in Pakita At least 15 people were killed and 60 more were injured on Tuesday after two Taliban suicide car bombers and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Thursday 19 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar
Alwaght- A Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have 'bribed and blackmailed' several African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar's foreign minister has said.

In an interview with French-language news magazine Jeune Afrique , Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani revealed that Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have been compelling vulnerable African countries to cut ties with Doha.

On June 5, the four Arab regimes severed relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade against it, accusing Doha of funding "terrorism". Qatar has vehemently rejected the allegations as "baseless".

On June 22, the group issued a 13-point list of demands, including the shutdown of Al Jazeera TV, limiting ties with Iran, and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the country as a prerequisite to lifting the blockade. Doha rejected all the demands, denouncing them as attempts to infringe Qatar's sovereignty.

"The four countries mobilized all of their officials on the continent at the beginning of the blockade to pressure African states to adopt the same measures as them," Sheikh Mohammed said.

African countries resisted Saudi bribes

"Most of them resisted and remained faithful to the principles of international law. The ones who gave in were either blackmailed or were offered large sums of money," the Qatari foreign minister noted.

He also accused the Saudi-led bloc of resorting to "briefcase diplomacy" in Africa, stressing that gas-rich Doha has long sought to finance development in the continent.

Chad, Mauritania and Comoros all severed ties with Qatar in the wake of the worst diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf for years, while Niger and Djibouti recalled their ambassadors.

Speaking about Comoros' positioning in the spat, Sheikh Mohammed said: "We were the first Arab state to work in the Comoros."

"We supported them politically and in their development projects. They suddenly changed position because of an offer made to them."

He accused the Chadian government of similarly accepting a bribe from the UAE to turn against Doha despite years of close relations.

Senegal reinstated envoy to Qatar

Senegal initially sided with the Saudi-led bloc, recalling its ambassador, only to reinstate its envoy in August in what it said was a move to encourage a resolution to the Persian Gulf crisis.

"Dakar eventually realized that it had made the wrong decision," Sheikh Mohammed explained.

"Senegalese President Macky Sall told the Emir that he had been deceived and wanted to reinstate his ambassador in Doha."

The minister also stressed that Libya's Tripoli-based government has maintained relations with his country.

Somali president rejects $80 million Saudi bribe

In June, reports emerged that that Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo had rejected a $80 million bribe to join the Saudi-led boycott.

Somalia's government has since rebuked its three semi-autonomous regions for cutting ties with Qatar, saying it was determined to stay neutral in the dispute.

The Qatari foreign minister also speculated on possible reasons behind geographically distant Gabon, which has condemned Qatar, siding with the bloc.

"This is probably the result of a deal. Some states are in need, and they cannot be blamed for succumbing to temptation," he added.

Egypt fails to coerce African countries

In August Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi toured Gabon as part of his African visit which took him to Chad, Gabon, Rwanda and Tanzania. The visit came after Cairo failed to persuade the African countries to take a stance against Qatar during the African Summit in Addis Ababa July 4.

Media reports indicated that Algeria rebuked Egypt for its attempts to coerce African countries to adopt stances against Qatar during the African Summit. Diplomatic sources say African leaders who attended the summit in Ethiopia agreed that the continent should not meddle in the crisis between Qatar and the four Saudi-led regimes.

