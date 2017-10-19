Syrian President Assad Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror

Alwaght- Syrian President Bashar al Assad has expressed his gratitude to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as well as the Iranian government and nation for their support for Syria in its campaign against terrorism. Assad made the remarks on Thursday in Damascus when received on Thursday a letter from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Ali Khamenei, handed by Iranian Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Baqeri. In the letter, Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated President al-Assad on the victories achieved against terrorism in Syria. President Assad's talks with Maj. Gen. Baqeri and the delegation accompanying him touched upon the advanced stages of the brotherly relations between Syria and Iran in all fields, on top being the military cooperation, that has witnessed a significant progress in the course of the war Syria is fighting against terrorism along with its allies, particularly Iran. The success in eliminating terrorism in Syria “deals a severe blow to the Western projects plotted against the region,” said President al-Assad, adding that this explains the persistent conduct of some countries to continue supporting the terrorist groups in Syria in particular and the whole region in general. Maj. Gen. Baqeri, in turn, said his visit to Syria aims at setting up a joint strategy on further coordination and cooperation on the military level in the next stage following the great achievements made in the fight against terrorism. He reiterated Iran’s resolve to continue supporting the people and leadership of Syria until security and stability are restored to the country, in addition to providing all possible assistance to the process of reconstruction. Heading a high-ranking delegation, Maj. Gen. Baqeri left Tehran for Damascus on Tuesday to meet with Syrian officials to discuss ways to boost defensive and military cooperation between Iran and Syria, among other issues. He has met with his Syrian counterpart, General Ali Abdullah Ayoub, and is planned to sit down with Defense Minister Major General Fahd Jassem al-Freij as well.