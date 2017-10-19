Bahrainis Slam Plans to Establish Ties with Israel

Alwaght-Bahrainis have taken to the streets to condemn the Al Khalifa regime's plan to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

During the Wednesday protests, regime forces fired tear gas to disperse the irate protesters who were condemning the Al Khalifa's monarchy resolve to establish normal ties with the usurper regime in Tel Aviv.

Clashes broke out when protesters marched through the streets in Shakhurah neighborhood on the outskirts of the capital, Manama, and the towns of Abou-Sabih, Nuwaidrat, and Ma’ameer against what they condemned as the ruling al-Khalifah regime’s growing inclination toward Tel Aviv.

According to a report by the opposition al-Wafa Islamic Movement, regime forces engaged in fierce clashes with the protesters, who were shouting anti-government and anti-Israeli slogans. Some of the demonstrators also set fire to Israeli and British flags amid the clashes.

Meanwhile, Yousef Al-Khaja, a member of Bahrain’s National Democratic Action Society (Wa’ad), said in a Twitter post that Bahraini authorities had also banned an anti-Israel symposium scheduled to be held on Wednesday night at the headquarters of the movement in the capital.

The Wa’ad, in a statement, apologized to the invitees for not holding the forum ahead of the centennial “anniversary of the Balfour Declaration and the Zionist strategy in the region because of the prevention of the [Bahraini] Ministry of the Interior.”

Britain is denounced for its 1917 Balfour Declaration, which set the stage for the occupation of Palestinian territories and the creation of the Israeli regime.

Recently, the Bahraini king urged his Arab counterparts to end boycott of Israeli regime. Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah in a statement, at an event hosted by pro-Israeli group Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, " has denounced the Arab boycott of Israel and said his subjects are free to visit the Jewish state [Occupied Palestine]".

Last year, a video of a ceremony to mark the Jewish Hanukkah holiday hosted by Bahrain circulated on social media, showing Bahraini men in local kaffiyeh attire attending the party and dancing with Orthodox Jews. The video prompted condemnation from the Palestinian movement Hamas that urged Bahrain to end the move towards normalizing ties with Israel.