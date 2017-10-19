Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 19 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Full Facial Covering Banned for Muslim Women in Quebec, Canada

Full Facial Covering Banned for Muslim Women in Quebec, Canada

Lawmakers in the Canadian province of Quebec have approved legislation prohibiting anyone from wearing a face-covering veil (niqab or burqa) .

Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar At least 40 government troops have been killed in an attack targeting a military base in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.

Myanmar Rohingya Muslims Face State-Perpetrated Crimes Against Humanity: AI -A global human rights group has accused Myanmar’s security forces of committing crimes against humanity against Rohingya Muslims .

Israeli Regime’s Clampdown on West Bank Palestinian Media Outlets Israeli regime forces have raided Palestinian media companies in the illegally occupied West Bank overnight, shutting down production facilities and offices.

Qatar Emir Slams Unjust Saudi-Imposed Siege Qatar’s Emir says he is "open to dialogue" in resolving the four-month blockade imposed by Saudi-led regimes, calling the move an "unjust siege".

Iran to Shred Nuclear Deal if Other Party Tears It up: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has warned that Iran will shred the nuclear deal with six world powers if the other party chooses to tear it up.

Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on Kurdish militias have pull out on Tuesday form more areas of Mosul as Iraqi forces continue to advance on in Peshmerga-held disputed areas

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal Israeli regime’s premier said on Tuesday Tel Aviv would not negotiate with a Palestinian government that includes Hamas resistance movement, in a blatant move to hamper reconciliation agreement between the two main Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah.

2 Pilots Killed as UAE Military Helicopter Crashes in Yemen The United Arab Emirates acknowledged on Tuesday that two of its pilots were killed when their military aggression plane crashed over Yemen’s Jawf province.

Venezuela’s Maduro Rejects Election Fraud Claims by US-Backed Opposition Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected claims of alleged election fraud during Sunday’s regional elections, reaffirming his country’s electoral transparency.

Iraqi President Slams Kurdistan Referendum as Provocative, Unilateral Iraqi President has called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership after a recent Kurdish referendum .

US Forces Shoot Two Afghan Children over Stone Throwing Two Afghan children have been shot and wounded by US troops in the eastern part of the country after they allegedly hurled stones to armored army vehicles

Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri is currently in Syria for important military and defense talks.

N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts North Korea possesses a weapon capable of shutting down the US power grid and killing 90 percent of Americans within a year, two American experts warned US Congress.

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed US drone strikes have reportedly killed 31 people on Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Monday and Tuesday.

Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan Taliban attacks kill at least 61 and Injures 179 in Afghanistan’s Paktia and Ghazni Provinces

Iraqi Forces Retake Khanaqin as Part of Multi-Fronted Op against Kurdish Militia Iraqi Forces took control on Tuesday of Khanaqin district as Kurdish militias continue withdrawing from disputed area.

15 Killed, 60 Wounded as Taliban Attack Afghan police HQ in Pakita At least 15 people were killed and 60 more were injured on Tuesday after two Taliban suicide car bombers and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday.

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) took full control on Tuesday of Sinjar city, west of Mosul, after the Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, withdrew from their positions.

North Korea Says Nuclear War May Break Out, US Conducts Drills North Korea’s deputy UN ambassador has warned that the situation on the Korean peninsula “has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment”.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Full Facial Covering Banned for Muslim Women in Quebec, Canada

Thursday 19 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Full Facial Covering Banned for Muslim Women in Quebec, Canada
Alwaght- Lawmakers in the Canadian province of Quebec have approved legislation prohibiting anyone from wearing a face-covering veil (niqab or burka) while providing or receiving municipal services.

The ban, following years of debate, has prompted a backlash from local Muslim communities who are targeted by the ban.

Under the law, which will take effect by July 1, 2018, anyone providing or receiving public services must do so with their face uncovered, unless a cover is needed because of "working conditions or task-related requirements."

This means doctors, nurses and patients, university professors and students, bus drivers and passengers, among others, are all prohibited from wearing face veils. Initially, the bill only applied to provincial services, but recent amendments expanded it to municipal services as well.

While Bill 62 does not specifically target any particular type of religious face veil, Canadian Muslims have immediately hit back at the law, which they think marginalizes Muslim women and infringes on their right to religious expression.

A member of the Canadian Council of Muslim Women, Shaheen Ashraf, said she was "disturbed and unsettled and upset" by the new law, which makes Muslim women in Quebec feel targeted.

"The message they're sending to those women is that you stay home and don't come out of your house because they are choosing to cover their faces and they cannot board a bus or use any public transportation or receive any services," she added.

” By tabling this discriminatory legislation, the Quebec government is advancing a dangerous political agenda on the backs of minorities, while pandering to bigoted populism instead of practicing principled governance,” Ihsaan Gardee, executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), said in a statement.

” The state is not neutral when it requires a woman to reveal any part of her body against her conscience as a condition to receiving a public service to which she is entitled,” added Eve Torres, NCCM Public Affairs Coordinator.

