Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar

Alwaght- At least 40 government troops have been killed in an attack targeting a military base in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.

The attack happened when two suicide bombers in Humvees targeted a military base in the Maiwand district of Kandahar.

Sources have confirmed that at least 43 soldiers have been killed, 9 injured and 6 remain unaccounted for following the attack on the Maiwand army base.

Gen. Abdul Raziq, provincial police chief of Kandahar has confirmed the attack on the base but did not provide further details.

The Taliban terrorists group has claimed responsibility for the attack while the Afghan Defence Ministry spokesman Daulat Waziri confirmed the assault but declined to comment on the number of casualties.

The growing insurgency in Kandahar comes amid deteriorating security situation in the key southern provinces including Helmand which lies close to Kandahar province.

The attack, in one of the Taliban’s heartlands, underlines the threats faced by Afghan security forces, notably police units on the front lines of the battle against terrorists and militants who control or contest about 40 percent of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is experiencing increased incidents of insecurity despite the presence of US-led NATO forces in the country.