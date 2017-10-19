Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 19 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar

Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar

At least 40 government troops have been killed in an attack targeting a military base in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.

Myanmar Rohingya Muslims Face State-Perpetrated Crimes Against Humanity: AI -A global human rights group has accused Myanmar’s security forces of committing crimes against humanity against Rohingya Muslims .

Israeli Regime’s Clampdown on West Bank Palestinian Media Outlets Israeli regime forces have raided Palestinian media companies in the illegally occupied West Bank overnight, shutting down production facilities and offices.

Qatar Emir Slams Unjust Saudi-Imposed Siege Qatar’s Emir says he is "open to dialogue" in resolving the four-month blockade imposed by Saudi-led regimes, calling the move an "unjust siege".

Iran to Shred Nuclear Deal if Other Party Tears It up: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has warned that Iran will shred the nuclear deal with six world powers if the other party chooses to tear it up.

Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on Kurdish militias have pull out on Tuesday form more areas of Mosul as Iraqi forces continue to advance on in Peshmerga-held disputed areas

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal Israeli regime’s premier said on Tuesday Tel Aviv would not negotiate with a Palestinian government that includes Hamas resistance movement, in a blatant move to hamper reconciliation agreement between the two main Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah.

2 Pilots Killed as UAE Military Helicopter Crashes in Yemen The United Arab Emirates acknowledged on Tuesday that two of its pilots were killed when their military aggression plane crashed over Yemen’s Jawf province.

Venezuela’s Maduro Rejects Election Fraud Claims by US-Backed Opposition Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected claims of alleged election fraud during Sunday’s regional elections, reaffirming his country’s electoral transparency.

Iraqi President Slams Kurdistan Referendum as Provocative, Unilateral Iraqi President has called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership after a recent Kurdish referendum .

US Forces Shoot Two Afghan Children over Stone Throwing Two Afghan children have been shot and wounded by US troops in the eastern part of the country after they allegedly hurled stones to armored army vehicles

Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri is currently in Syria for important military and defense talks.

N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts North Korea possesses a weapon capable of shutting down the US power grid and killing 90 percent of Americans within a year, two American experts warned US Congress.

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed US drone strikes have reportedly killed 31 people on Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Monday and Tuesday.

Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan Taliban attacks kill at least 61 and Injures 179 in Afghanistan’s Paktia and Ghazni Provinces

Iraqi Forces Retake Khanaqin as Part of Multi-Fronted Op against Kurdish Militia Iraqi Forces took control on Tuesday of Khanaqin district as Kurdish militias continue withdrawing from disputed area.

15 Killed, 60 Wounded as Taliban Attack Afghan police HQ in Pakita At least 15 people were killed and 60 more were injured on Tuesday after two Taliban suicide car bombers and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday.

Iraqi Forces Liberate Sinjar from Kurdish Militia Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) took full control on Tuesday of Sinjar city, west of Mosul, after the Kurdish militias, Peshmerga, withdrew from their positions.

North Korea Says Nuclear War May Break Out, US Conducts Drills North Korea’s deputy UN ambassador has warned that the situation on the Korean peninsula “has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment”.

Iran’s IRGC Vows to Boost Missile Production, Ignores Trump Iran will continue boosting its missile capabilities while dismissing US President Trump’s call for limitations on the country’s ballistic missile program.

Israeli Regime’s Clampdown on West Bank Palestinian Media Outlets

Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on

Myanmar Rohingya Muslims Face State-Perpetrated Crimes Against Humanity: AI

Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar

Qatar Emir Slams Unjust Saudi-Imposed Siege

Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Iran’s President Rejects Trump’s Demand for Nuclear Deal Review

EU Slams Trump’s Decision to Decertify Iran Nuclear Pact

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal

Ex-UK PM Regrets Boycotting Hamas in 2006 under Israeli Pressure

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal

US UNESCO Exit Signaling Washington Frustration, Hegemony Decline

Russian Forces Nab ISIS Terrorists Preparing Attacks

Syria Demands Immediate Withdrawal of Turkish Troops from its Territory

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed

US New Anti-Hezbollah Measures: Drives, Consequences

Israeli Regime Launches Fresh Attack on Syria

4.5 Million Yemen School Kids Face Uncertain Future Amid Saudi-Led Aggression: UNICEF

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

US Involved in Attack on Syrian Forces Fighting Terrorists: Russian MoD

US Hypocrisy Caused Death of Russian General in Syria: Moscow

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

Three Israeli Troops Killed in Anti-Occupation Operation by Palestinian

US-Made Bomb Used by Saudis to Kill Yemeni Civilians: Amnesty

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar

Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar
Alwaght- At least 40 government troops have been killed in an attack targeting a military base in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.

The attack happened when two suicide bombers in Humvees targeted a military base in the Maiwand district of Kandahar.

Sources have confirmed that at least 43 soldiers have been killed, 9 injured and 6 remain unaccounted for following the attack on the Maiwand army base.

Gen. Abdul Raziq, provincial police chief of Kandahar has confirmed the attack on the base but did not provide further details.

The Taliban terrorists group has claimed responsibility for the attack while the Afghan Defence Ministry spokesman Daulat Waziri confirmed the assault but declined to comment on the number of casualties.

The growing insurgency in Kandahar comes amid deteriorating security situation in the key southern provinces including Helmand which lies close to Kandahar province.

The attack, in one of the Taliban’s heartlands, underlines the threats faced by Afghan security forces, notably police units on the front lines of the battle against terrorists and militants who control or contest about 40 percent of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is experiencing increased incidents of insecurity despite the presence of US-led NATO forces in the country.

