  Thursday 19 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Myanmar Rohingya Muslims Face State-Perpetrated Crimes Against Humanity: AI

Wednesday 18 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Myanmar Rohingya Muslims Face State-Perpetrated Crimes Against Humanity: AI
Alwaght-A global human rights group has accused Myanmar’s security forces of committing crimes against humanity as hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim women, men, and children flee the country.

In a report released on Wednesday Amnesty cited testimony from more 120 Rohingya men and women who have fled to Bangladesh in recent weeks, part of a half-a-million-strong exodus of people escaping a bloody army campaign.

Thirty medical professionals, aid workers, journalists and Bangladeshi officials, were also interviewed for the research, titled “My World Is Finished”, and Amnesty also referred to satellite imagery, as well as on-the-ground video footage.

Amnesty said some of the worst atrocities were committed in Min Gyi, or Tula Toli, a village where a brutal massacre after army forces swept through on 30 August.

Evidence all points to the same conclusion, it said: “hundreds of thousands of Rohingya women, men, and children have been the victims of a widespread and systematic attack, amounting to crimes against humanity.”

“In this orchestrated campaign, Myanmar’s security forces have brutally meted out revenge on the entire Rohingya population of northern Rakhine State, in an apparent attempt to permanently drive them out of the country. These atrocities continue to fuel the region’s worst refugee crisis in decades,” said Tirana Hassan, Crisis Response Director at Amnesty.

An estimated 600,000 Rohingya’s have fled their homes following a military-led ethnic cleansing campaign in Rakhine State and crossed into Bangladesh. There have been shocking reports of Myanmar troops and Buddhist mobs murdering and raping civilians and torching their villages.

The current crisis erupted on 25 August, when Myanmar’s army backed by gangs of Buddhist extremists brutally attacked Muslims in Rakhine state on the pretext of responding to the killing of security forces. In the ensuing operation, nearly 7,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed in what is clearly an organized campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Myanmar has refused to recognize the Rohingya as an ethnic group, instead claims they are Bengali migrants from Bangladesh living illegally in the country. Myanmar has come under international criticism for failing to stop the ethnic cleansing in its Rakhine state and in turn an exodus that has become the largest refugee crisis to hit Asia in decades.

Myanmar Rohingya Muslims Amnesty International Buddhists

