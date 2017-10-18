Israeli Regime Raids Three Palestinian Media Outlets in West Bank

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 19 October 2017
Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa? ISIS Takfiri terrorists are abandoning Raqqa through a safe corridor established by US-backed SDF militias.

President Rouhani Slams Trump’s Remarks on Iran as Pile of Delusional Claims Donald Trump’s speech against Iran was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Palestinians Welcome Hamas, Fatah Reconciliation Deal Palestinians have welcomed the signing of the historical Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement that ends decade old animosity

Syrian President Assad Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror

Syrian President Assad Thanks Iran for Support in War on Terror

Syrian President has expressed his gratitude to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian government and nation for their support in the war on terror .

Bahrainis Slam Plans to Establish Ties with Israel Bahrainis have taken to the streets to condemn the Al Khalifa regime’s plan to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Full Facial Covering Banned for Muslim Women in Quebec, Canada Lawmakers in the Canadian province of Quebec have approved legislation prohibiting anyone from wearing a face-covering veil (niqab or burqa) .

Over 40 Afghan Troops Killed as Terrorists Strike Army Base in Kandahar At least 40 government troops have been killed in an attack targeting a military base in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.

Rohingyas Face State-Perpetrated Crimes against Humanity: Amnesty -A global human rights group has accused Myanmar’s security forces of committing crimes against humanity against Rohingya Muslims .

Israeli Regime Raids Three Palestinian Media Outlets in West Bank Israeli regime forces have raided Palestinian media companies in the illegally occupied West Bank overnight, shutting down production facilities and offices.

Qatar Emir Slams Unjust Saudi-Imposed Siege Qatar’s Emir says he is "open to dialogue" in resolving the four-month blockade imposed by Saudi-led regimes, calling the move an "unjust siege".

Iran to Shred Nuclear Deal if Other Party Tears It up: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution has warned that Iran will shred the nuclear deal with six world powers if the other party chooses to tear it up.

Kurdish Militias Withdraw from Areas in Mosul as Iraqi Forces Advance on Kurdish militias have pull out on Tuesday form more areas of Mosul as Iraqi forces continue to advance on in Peshmerga-held disputed areas

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal Israeli regime’s premier said on Tuesday Tel Aviv would not negotiate with a Palestinian government that includes Hamas resistance movement, in a blatant move to hamper reconciliation agreement between the two main Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah.

2 Pilots Killed as UAE Military Helicopter Crashes in Yemen The United Arab Emirates acknowledged on Tuesday that two of its pilots were killed when their military aggression plane crashed over Yemen’s Jawf province.

Venezuela’s Maduro Rejects Election Fraud Claims by US-Backed Opposition Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected claims of alleged election fraud during Sunday’s regional elections, reaffirming his country’s electoral transparency.

Iraqi President Slams Kurdistan Referendum as Provocative, Unilateral Iraqi President has called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership after a recent Kurdish referendum .

US Forces Shoot Two Afghan Children over Stone Throwing Two Afghan children have been shot and wounded by US troops in the eastern part of the country after they allegedly hurled stones to armored army vehicles

Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Syria for Defense Talks Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri is currently in Syria for important military and defense talks.

N Korean New Weapon Able to Kill 90 Percent of Americans: Experts North Korea possesses a weapon capable of shutting down the US power grid and killing 90 percent of Americans within a year, two American experts warned US Congress.

US Launches Drone Attacks on Afghanistan-Pakistan Border; 31 Killed US drone strikes have reportedly killed 31 people on Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Monday and Tuesday.

Over 60 Killed, 180 Injured amid Taliban Attacks across Afghanistan Taliban attacks kill at least 61 and Injures 179 in Afghanistan’s Paktia and Ghazni Provinces

Iraqi Forces Retake Khanaqin as Part of Multi-Fronted Op against Kurdish Militia Iraqi Forces took control on Tuesday of Khanaqin district as Kurdish militias continue withdrawing from disputed area.

15 Killed, 60 Wounded as Taliban Attack Afghan police HQ in Pakita At least 15 people were killed and 60 more were injured on Tuesday after two Taliban suicide car bombers and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Israeli Regime Raids Three Palestinian Media Outlets in West Bank

Israeli Regime Raids Three Palestinian Media Outlets in West Bank
Alwaght- Israeli regime forces have raided Palestinian media companies in occupied West Bank overnight, shutting down production facilities and offices.

Companies targeted by the raids included Palmedia, Ramsat and Trans Media, which the Israeli war ministry accused of "incitement" and of providing production services to Hamas's al-Aqsa and al-Quds television channel.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) condemned the raids "in the strongest terms" and accused Israeli regime security forces of "blatant aggression and gross violation of all international laws".

The PA has conducted its own crackdown on journalists in the West Bank in recent months, with several arrested by Palestinian security forces, including a cameraman working for the al-Quds channel.

According to eye witnesses, Israeli regime forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas at the protesters, injuring some of them. They also arrested 23 Palestinians across the West Bank.

The overnight raids came hours after the Israeli regime declared that it would not deal with an emerging Palestinian unity government that includes Hamas resistance movement that has controlled Gaza since 2007.

The repressive Israeli regime has previously raided Trans Media, which runs several offices, including two offices in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and an office in Al Khalil (Hebron) in the West bank. In March 2016 their office in Ramallah was ransacked during an operation against the Palestine Today TV station accused of incitement on behalf of Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement.

