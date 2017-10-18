Israeli Regime’s Clampdown on West Bank Palestinian Media Outlets

Alwaght- Israeli regime forces have raided Palestinian media companies in the illegally occupied West Bank overnight, shutting down production facilities and offices.

Companies targeted by the raids included Palmedia, Ramsat and Trans Media, which the Israeli war ministry accused of "incitement" and of providing production services to Hamas's al-Aqsa and al-Quds television channel.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the raids "in the strongest terms" and accused Israeli regime security forces of "blatant aggression and gross violation of all international laws".

The PA has conducted its own crackdown on journalists in the West Bank in recent months, with several arrested by Palestinian security forces, including a cameraman working for the al-Quds channel.

According to eye witnesses, Israeli regime forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas at the protesters, injuring some of them. They also arrested 23 Palestinians across the West Bank.

The overnight raids came hours after the Israeli government declared that it would not deal with an emerging Palestinian unity government that includes Hamas, the militant group that has controlled Gaza since 2007.

The repressive Israeli regime has previously raided TransMedia, which runs several offices, including two offices in occupied al Quds (Jerusalem) and an office in Al Khalil (Hebron) in the West bank. In March 2016 their office in Ramallah was ransacked during an operation against the Palestine Today TV station accused of incitement on behalf of Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement.