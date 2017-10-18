Iran Says Israeli Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable

Alwaght-A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

“It is not acceptable for the Zionist regime (Israel) to violate Syria via land or air whenever it pleases,” the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri during while visiting the Syrian capital of Damascus on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters alongside Chief of the General Staff of the Syrian Arab Army General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub.

The Israeli military conducts strikes against Syria-based targets on a regular basis, most of the time claiming that it hits convoys destined for the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah. Hezbollah fighters have been assisting the Syrian army in its fight against Takfiri terrorists.

Iran to continue supporting Syrians

Major General Baqeri affirmed that Iran will continue to support the Syrian people, army and leadership in facing terrorism until eliminating it and foiling its backers’ plots.

“We are here in Damascus to stress our coordination and cooperation in the face of our common enemies of the Zionists and terrorists,” Major General Bagheri said, adding “We discussed means of enhancing relations in the future and dew the main outline for this cooperation.”

He reiterated Iran’s support with Syria’s territorial integrity, saying “no armed force or formations have the right to enter the territory of another state without its consent, and those who violate that are considered aggressors.”

The chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces also called on the Kurds to return to the rule of law and claim their rights through the wise leadership of the government of Iraq.

Turkish troops in Syria illegally

General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub said for his part that the contingents of Turkish forces deployed to Syria are there illegally. He said the Turkish forces are not in Syria according to a deal reached on de-escalation zones in a peace process in the Kazakh capital of Astana — unlike what Ankara has said.

He said the Turkish military presence in Syria was also against international law and norms and Syria was “entitled to confront the Turkish forces on our soil in whatever fashion [that we deem necessary].”

Iran and Russia — which is another Damascus ally — have been mediating talks between the Syrian government and opposition, alongside Turkey in the Kazakh capital since early this year.

General Ayyoub added that the role of the Resistance Axis “will be further enhanced and its ability to face different challenges will increase,” stressing that the terrorist Takfiri project is coming to an end and that the “decisive victory over terrorism is just around the corner.”

Syrian army victories worry US

General Ayyoub said the victories of the Syrian army, with the support of friends and allies, are a source of worry to the supporters of terrorism, led by the United States which, that is trying to hinder the army’s advance whether through direct intervention or by supporting affiliated militias and terrorist tools such as ISIS and al-Nusra Front in order to prolong the war and to drain the capabilities of the army to serve the Zionist-American interests in the region.

“We will not allow any party, regardless of the forces standing behind them, to affect the efforts exerted towards aiming terrorism and preserving the unity and sovereignty of the entire territory of the Syrian Arab Republic,” General Ayyoub affirmed.

The Iranian and Syrian military commanders the two sides also discussed the relations between the armies of the two countries, pointing out to a mutual desire to enhance these relations.

The viewpoints were identical on most of the issues discussed, particularly with regard to confronting terrorism and the challenges facing the Axis of Resistance.